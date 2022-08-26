Grace Brooks and Connie Sipe with the Sitka Legacy Foundation describe the role of the organization, and announce the annual grant funding cycle, which is open until September 23. The SLF funds non-profits, faith-based organizations involved in social services, and municipal and tribal government organizations. Most grants range up to $25,000, and can fund not only special projects, but also operating expenses. Learn more here.

