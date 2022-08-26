Wilson: Nuke deal with Iran ‘insane’; Congressman discusses issues in Orangeburg

Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president
Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
Legal Experts Say Late-Night DOJ Filing Is Damning For Trump
"This factual recitation has him dead to rights, there’s no question about it,” conservative attorney George Conway said on CNN.
Ukraine is finally breaking through Russian front lines after weeks of stalemate, UK intelligence says
Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive after weeks of largely unchanging battle lines against Russia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine ‘pushing back’ Russia’s frontline in south; UN experts on way to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine continues counteroffensive, ‘exploiting relatively thinly held’ Russian defences, says UK ministry of defence
Support for labor unions in the U.S. is at a 57-year high
A new poll from Gallup shows that support for unions is the highest it's been since 1965. This comes as workers at companies like Starbucks, Amazon and Chipotle have lately launched union drives.
Comments / 0