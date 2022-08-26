ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Southland Field to receive $36k for development

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
GREENVILLE, SC
KPLC TV

LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations. KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
ALASKA STATE
KPLC TV

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPLC TV

Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE

