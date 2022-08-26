Read full article on original website
Southland Field to receive $36k for development
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Louisiana $7.45 million for improvements and modernization to several airports across the state. The funding includes $36,000 to expand development at Southland Field Airport.
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 2,664 new cases. · 669 new reinfections (Per the...
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
Crab Task Force holds online meeting today on blue crab population
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Crab Task Force will be holding a special online meeting today at 1 p.m. The task force will be discussing options to help maintain the blue crab population in the area. You can find a link to the webinar meeting HERE.
St. Bernard Parish remembers 164 lives lost during Hurricane Katrina
ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - The sun shined through the partially cloudy sky above Shell Beach on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022. The weather looked dramatically different 17 years ago, as Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 5. Under a tent in front of the parish’s Katrina memorial, Arabi resident...
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
LDH confirms first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health leaders are warning Louisiana residents about an uptick in mosquito-related diseases after the first human neuroinvasive West Nile virus case was confirmed in the Acadiana area. According to the CDC, the West Nile virus is most spread to people by the bite of an...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations. KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast...
Three injured after massive tomato spill on highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – A big rig spill had a freeway in California covered in tomatoes. Thousands of them were crushed when they spilled on I-80 and caused several collisions Monday. Officials said a tractor-trailer lost its cargo after it lost control and hit another car. Then it slammed...
