ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diana anniversary: Photographs from the princess’s life and times

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmaif_0hVnLURl00

Diana, Princess of Wales , was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi.

She spent her early years at Park House on the Sandringham estate before moving to Althorp when her father inherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3i54_0hVnLURl00

Lady Diana Spencer first captured the public’s imagination in the early 1980s when she began to be linked to the Prince of Wales .

The shy nursery school assistant, who had close associations with the royal family, was just 19 when she became engaged to the future king in February 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2673Ch_0hVnLURl00

Images of the happy couple strolling arm-in-arm through the Buckingham Palace gardens to announce their forthcoming nuptials set the scene for the fairytale royal wedding.

But there were signs of the troubles to come. When asked if they were in love, Diana replied: “Of course”, but the prince added, inauspiciously: “Whatever in love means.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dl1uV_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHYZP_0hVnLURl00

Millions watched the pair’s televised wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29 1981, with Diana wearing a romantic Emanuel taffeta gown trimmed with bows, and a 25ft sequin-encrusted train.

Within a year, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their firstborn Prince William , followed by Prince Harry in 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asUVE_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrY9I_0hVnLURl00

Royal duty called for the heir to the throne and his wife – a future Queen.

Diana won hearts on walkabouts with her charm and fashion choices, and hit the headlines as one of the most photographed women in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP3GM_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFRwm_0hVnLURl00

She also helped break the stigma surrounding Aids and HIV.

The princess shook hands with a terminally-ill patient and kissed him on the cheek at Mildmay Hospice in east London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKwJd_0hVnLURl00

The royal marriage was, however, struggling behind the scenes.

Andrew Morton’s explosive book, Diana, Her True Story, with which she collaborated, would reveal years later that the princess was deeply unhappy, had suffered from bulimia and attempted to kill herself a number of times.

Diana began a five-year affair with cavalry officer James Hewitt, while Charles turned to former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIxWE_0hVnLURl00

In 1992, the princess was pictured sat alone at the monument to love, the Taj Mahal, on a tour to India, with the image considered symbolic of the state of her relationship with Charles.

Just days later, the prince collided with Diana’s ear when she dodged a kiss from him at the polo in Jaipur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRAbJ_0hVnLURl00

It was finally announced they were separating in December 1992.

Charles went on to admit on national television in 1994 that he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down.

The same evening, the princess appeared at the Serpentine Gallery in what was dubbed her “revenge dress” – a figure-hugging, low-cut, off-the-shoulder black silk gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDqWs_0hVnLURl00

Diana became known for offering William and Harry more of a normal childhood, taking them on fun day trips to Thorpe Park.

She also secretly organised visits for them to homelessness shelters to increase their understanding of social issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ov2rf_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5ggb_0hVnLURl00

In 1995 came the princess’s controversial Panorama interview, now known to have been secured deceitfully by interviewer Martin Bashir.

Diana declared in the BBC programme: “There were three of us in this marriage”, and she cast doubt on Charles’s suitability to be king.

The Queen had had enough and urged the couple to divorce, which they finally did in 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUqx6_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QCVF5_0hVnLURl00

Diana’s post-divorce life gave her freedom from the restrictions of the establishment.

She revamped her style, appearing in a glamorous photo-shoot for Vanity Fair in 1997, with the images taken by Mario Testino.

And she travelled to Angola, walking through a minefield in a protective vest and visor, to campaign against landmines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUy8r_0hVnLURl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2ORW_0hVnLURl00

She just weeks before her death, she visited Bosnia to further highlight the cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtQew_0hVnLURl00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Duchess of Sussex says she doesn’t want Prince Harry to lose his father: ‘It doesn’t have to be the same for them’

The Duchess of Sussex has reflected on “losing” her father and said it “doesn’t have to be the same” for Prince Harry and Prince Charles.The Duke has been vocal about his strained relationship with the Prince of Wales, previously telling Oprah Winfrey in an interview that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls after he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.In a new interview with The Cut, Meghan reflected on how the British tabloid press had impacted the couple’s familial lives and left her estranged from her father, Thomas Markle.“Harry said to me, ‘I lost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching Archie the importance of manners: ‘Manners make the man’

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her life with Prince Harry as they raise their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, in southern California.In a new interview published in The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex gave an update on their three-year-old son Archie and how they’ve begun teaching him about manners. “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners,’” she told writer Alison P Davis.Manners aren’t the only lesson that Meghan and Prince Harry have been teaching their toddler. After she picked up Archie from preschool, Meghan reached into the trunk of...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hewitt
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Mario Testino
Person
Prince Harry
Person
St Paul
The Independent

South African security confirms Meghan Markle’s story of Archie nursery fire

South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country.Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week.It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending after its release.But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle says she was not ‘treated like a Black woman’ until her relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has spoken out about how people became more focused on her race when she started dating her now-husband, Prince Harry.In the second episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes, titled “The Duality of Diva”, the Duchess of Sussex and her guest Mariah Carey opened up about their mixed race identities. As the two discussed their experiences as light-skinned biracial women, Meghan revealed that her relationship with Prince Harry was the first time in her life that people started treating her as a Black woman.“I think for us, it’s so different because we’re light-skinned,” Meghan told Carey. “You’re not...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Wedding#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Althorp
The Independent

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s £11m home described as ‘unimaginable wealth’

Meghan Markle has given royal fans yet another glimpse inside the California home she shares with Prince Harry.The Duchess of Sussex, 41, welcomedThe Cut into her LA home to discuss setting up her family’s new lives on North America’s west coast – and her interviewer has detailed the “unimaginable wealth” that lines Montecito house.The $14.7m (£11m) mansion was described to readers as being “the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality.” The article continued: “It evokes a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a manicured Beverly Hills country club...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

KSI comes face-to-face with his Madame Tussauds wax figure

KSI beamed with excitement as he came face-to-face with his new waxy doppelganger made by Madame Tussauds Blackpool.Ahead of his fights with Swarmz and Pineda at the O2 arena in London on Friday (2 September), the YouTuber posed next to the museum’s latest addition.The waxwork is dressed in the clothing, shoes, and jewellery originally worn by KSI in the ‘Patience’ music video featuring YUNGBLUD.Madame Tussauds’ latest installation is now on display to the public in Blackpool.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nigel Farage sings national anthem at KSI fightFirst medic at the scene of Diana’s fatal crash ‘didn’t recognise’ herHappy Feet: Penguin fitted with orthopaedic footwear at San Diego Zoo
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Medieval massacre: Scientists shed new light on English antisemitic atrocities

A team of British scientists has revealed the first definitive archaeological evidence from the antisemitic massacres that raged across Europe between the 11th and 15th centuries.Historical records show tens of thousands of Jews were slaughtered by antisemitic mobs in medieval Europe – but, until now, no confirmed trace of the victims had ever been found.However, scientists from the Natural History Museum identified a group of medieval massacre victims as Jewish, using DNA from limb and ear bones.It is only over the past six years that easily accessible archaeological analysis techniques have become sufficiently advanced to differentiate between DNA from the...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lenny Henry opens up in new autobiography – here’s how to pre-order it

Calling all fans of comedian, actor, and writer Sir Lenny Henry, his second autobiography, Rising to the Surface is coming very soon.The new memoir will be published on 1 September and comes ahead of his appearance in Amazon’s eagerly anticipated The Lord of the Rings prequel, in which he stars as Sadoc Burrows. Henry has long since been part of the national fabric – and there’s seemingly no stopping him. Forever on the go, which his new autobiography proves, it’s no surprise that in a recent interview with The Times he credits meditation for having changed his life.Rising to the Surface...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Inbreeding is coming: Everything Game of Thrones has taught us about incest

As we’ve been reminded by the new Game of Thrones spin-off, Westeros and incest go together like brother and sister. That being the case, it probably doesn’t qualify as a spoiler to reveal that inbreeding rears its misshapen head in the second episode of House of the Dragon. But if you haven’t seen the episode – and would like to save the incestuous plot turn for when you get round to watching – do not read on.First, a quick reminder of the incest we’ve previously encountered in Westeros. The original Game of Thrones began with Bran Stark peeping at the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle credits ‘faith’ for getting her through the past few years

The Duchess of Sussex said her “faith” is what has gotten her thorugh the last few years of her life.In the second episode of her Archetypes podcast, which was released on Spotify this afternoon, Meghan Markle offered fans a glimpse at the shape her emotional world has taken on since she began dating Prince Harry.The mention of her faith came towards the end of her conversation with Mariah Carey, during which Meghan asked the singer, as she does each guest, to describe herself as a young girl in three words.“I don’t have just three words,” Carey, 53, replied,...
WORLD
The Independent

Notting Hill stabbing: Man killed at Carnival named as ‘talented’ rapper Takayo Nembhard

A man who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has been named as 21-year-old rapper and father-to-be Takayo Nembhard.The 21-year-old rapper from Bristol - who used the name TKorStretch - was killed amid crowded scenes at the event on Monday. His agent paid tribute to the “talented” rapper on Tuesday, adding that his child “will never meet his father”. “He went to Carnival with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” Chris Patrick, who represented Mr Nembhard, said. “This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”His girlfriend posted a moving tribute to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Athlete completes world’s oldest swimming challenge in memory of his grandfather

A charity fundraiser has emulated Lord Byron by swimming from Europe to Asia, and beating the poet’s time for the crossing.Louis Alexander, 22, from London, has dedicated his life to raising money for dementia research after his grandfather died following a 17-year fight against the disease.Now the multi-sport athlete has taken on what is said to be the oldest swimming challenge in the world, crossing the Hellespont, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.Romantic poet Lord Byron (George Gordon) famously swam the strait, known as the Dardanelles, between the continents in north-west Turkey in 1810 in homage to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Travellers ‘abandoned’ after flight to London diverts to Bermuda

Bank holiday travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert due to a possible mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers have since waited over 15 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport in St George’s, where they are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Strictly curse: Does it really exist?

The so-called “Strictly curse” has been a tabloid mainstay for at least a decade, founded on the idea that participating on Strictly Come Dancing (whether as a celebrity or a professional dancer) threatens the status of the relationship you’re in when you sign up.Stories of its destructive power arrive like clockwork each winter. Along with forgotten B-listers and stars of Holby City and/or EastEnders hitting the dance floor, hysterical headlines will report on Strictly duos left so erotically charged in pasodoble rehearsals that they dump their spouses.Presenter Claudia Winkleman has repeatedly shot down the curse, once saying that it’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly 2022 line-up: Meet the contestants, from Helen Skelton to Fleur East

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its 2022 line-up in full, from presenter Helen Skelton to singer-songwriter Fleur East.This year, the BBC series returns for its 20th anniversary series, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first line-up announcements were made on 4 August, with more names revealed every day for the subsequent two weeks.The 2022 roster includes actors, musicians, comedians and a Paralympian.Meet them all below....Will Mellor Mellor is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.His other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty, and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Organisers hail success of Edinburgh International Book Festival

This year’s hybrid Edinburgh International Book Festival was welcomed with an “overwhelmingly positive response”, organisers have said.The festival, which ended on Monday August 29, featured more than 600 events, 200 of which were livestreamed on the Book Festival website.Writers including Alexander McCall Smith, Louise Welsh, Val McDermid, musician Jarvis Cocker and actor Brian Cox were among those on the programme, with events taking place on the festival site at Edinburgh College of Art and elsewhere.Overall, 100,000 tickets were sold across the in-person and livestreamed events, with people watching from 65 countries.We are under no illusions that this is only the...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

The Independent

815K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy