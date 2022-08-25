The costs associated with cyber risk mitigation are more expensive for not-for-profit hospitals, according to an Aug. 29 report from Fitch Ratings. Cyberattacks can affect the quality of care by affecting medical devices or denying access to patient data. According to a September 2021 survey and report from the Ponemon Institute and Censient, ransomware attacks resulted in delays and increased lengths of stay in most cases, and medical complications and higher mortality rates in rarer cases.

