14 recent digital health funding rounds
Despite a slowing funding market for digital health companies, investors continue to pour money into promising health tech ideas. Here are 14 of those investments reported by Becker's since June 27:. 1. Olio Health, which offers a digital platform for post-acute care, landed a $13 million series A growth investment...
Healee raises $2M for US telehealth expansion
Telehealth and digital health startup Healee has raised $2 million in seed funding to expand services in the U.S. Healee works with healthcare organizations to expedite the launch of their digital health offerings. The seed funding round was led by Nina Capital with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, Kaya VC and Eleven Ventures, according to an Aug. 30 Healee news release.
MedMinder lands $35M in funding to expand senior at-home care
Senior-focused pharmaceutical company MedMinder has landed a $35 million investment used to expand care to seniors at home. MedMinder offers a product line of digital pill dispensers, presorted medication trays and personalized clinical care. SWK Holdings Corp. provided a credit facility partnership, and existing equity partner Accelmed Partners provided an additional investment, according to an Aug. 30 MedMinder news release.
Amazon exec says new startup accelerator class can boost hospitals, healthcare
Amazon Web Services has picked 10 startups for its accelerator program focused on health equity that a top executive told Becker's can not only help reduce disparities but boost hospitals and the healthcare system as a whole. Over the four-week program, the startups will receive business and technical mentorship from...
5 recent hospital and health system partnerships with Big Tech
Big Tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are five recent collaborations reported by Becker's:. 1. Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their...
6 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are six health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since July 25:. 1. HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Aug. 29 an investment of more than $20 million for initiatives aiming to improve maternal and infant health. 2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health...
How healthcare marketers can take a 'privacy-first' approach
Healthcare marketing leaders can create lifelong customers by understanding, trusting and making business decisions based on data. But, those leaders must also evaluate how to ensure data is protected while trying to implement platforms, new campaigns and capabilities that enable more personalization and increased engagement for patients. Most recently, Novant...
Nonprofit hospital, health system financial metrics: 5 things to know
U.S. not-for-profit healthcare providers showed remarkable improvements to acute healthcare medians in 2021 compared to 2020, despite challenges presented by multiple surges of COVID-19 and a significant labor shortage, according to an Aug. 24 analysis from S&P Global Ratings. The trend underscores the demand for services and the resiliency of...
Cyber risk mitigation adds cost pressures to nonprofit hospitals
The costs associated with cyber risk mitigation are more expensive for not-for-profit hospitals, according to an Aug. 29 report from Fitch Ratings. Cyberattacks can affect the quality of care by affecting medical devices or denying access to patient data. According to a September 2021 survey and report from the Ponemon Institute and Censient, ransomware attacks resulted in delays and increased lengths of stay in most cases, and medical complications and higher mortality rates in rarer cases.
Cleveland Clinic reports $1B loss in first half of this year
Cleveland Clinic's revenue was down year over year in the second quarter of this year, and the health system ended the period with a loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 29. The health system's revenue totaled $3.1 billion in the three-month period ended June 30, down from $3.2 billion...
Medicare Shared Savings Program saves Medicare more than $1.6B
The CMS Medicare Shared Savings Program retained $1.66 billion in 2021 compared to spending targets, according to an Aug. 30 press release shared with Becker's. The Medicare Shared Savings Program worked with Accountable Care Organizations to attain the savings. This is the fifth consecutive year the program has generated savings and performance results.
