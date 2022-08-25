Read full article on original website
Greenway path to close through November for water line construction
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
Button battery hospitalizations on the rise
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to hearing aids, and toys and key fobs. Now, they’re causing issues for children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids a year are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button...
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
CI Road Trip: Route 66 Hall of Fame & Museum preserves Pontiac’s Route 66 roots
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip continues this week and brings us to Pontiac. Located about 40 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal on Interstate 55, Pontiac at one time was located along one of America’s first major highways, Route 66. While the route is no longer...
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
Peoria man severely burned after circuit breaker explodes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was left with burn on 90% of his body after an explosion Friday evening, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Peoria County deputies responded to an incident at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3005 W. Main Street in Edelstein. Upon arrival, a woman explained to responders that her husband had been burned while working on their house.
Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire
UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
Construction progressing on natural playground
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
Peoria County kicks off flag contest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Very soon, Peoria County will have its very own flag. The County is asking you to be a part of the process!. Gretchen Pearsall and Brady Reneau joined the morning team on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois, to tell us all about it!
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
No injuries reported in South Pekin fire Monday
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters in Tazewell County are investigating a house fire in South Pekin. It happened just before 11 a.m. on St. Mark Street. Schaeferville Fire Chief William Reis said there were no victims or injuries. Investigators are working to determine if anyone was home at the time of the incident.
CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
Peoria police looking for suspects involved in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police detectives are looking for the individuals involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.
New Work Week Starts Stormy, Ends Sunny
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.
Peoria Irish Festival celebrates 42 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neither rain nor thunder could stop thousands from celebrating their Irish heritage at the Peoria Irish Festival. The event is a joint effort between the St. Patrick Society of Peoria and the Peoria Park District. Co-coordinator John Martin said Sunday’s strong rain added to the...
