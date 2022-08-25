ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Greenway path to close through November for water line construction

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line. The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Button battery hospitalizations on the rise

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to hearing aids, and toys and key fobs. Now, they’re causing issues for children. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 2,800 kids a year are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The first clue for 2022’s Pekin Marigold Medallion Hunt

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 43 years, the Pekin Marigold Festival began with a community-wide scavenger hunt, and 2022 is no different. Every year, a small disc is hidden somewhere in Pekin, and the location can only be revealed by solving a series of “mystic yet poetic” clues posted on the festival’s social media page. Hunters will need to decipher a new clue every day to eventually reveal the location of the medallion.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ALERT: Gas leak in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A gas leak occurred in the 600 block of E. Locust Street Monday afternoon, according to the Bloomington Fire Department. The leak is from a 2-inch gas line that was cut by construction equipment. Members of the Bloomington Fire Department are on the scene. East...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man severely burned after circuit breaker explodes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was left with burn on 90% of his body after an explosion Friday evening, said Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. Peoria County deputies responded to an incident at 5:22 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at 3005 W. Main Street in Edelstein. Upon arrival, a woman explained to responders that her husband had been burned while working on their house.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Update: S. Cameron reopened after vehicle fire

UPDATE (2:11 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Anthony M. Carlyle, Cameron Road has been reopened to through traffic. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 7600 of S. Cameron is closed due to a vehicle fire, according to city officials. Drivers should find another route to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Construction progressing on natural playground

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening. A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle. In May, a...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe police officer honored with surprise baby shower

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois girl surprised a pregnant Chillicothe school resource officer with a baby shower Tuesday. Sophia Richards of Sophia Salutes First Responders hosted the surprise baby shower at South School in Chillicothe for Kellie Hesterberg, a Chillicothe police officer and school resource officer at IVC School District.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County kicks off flag contest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Very soon, Peoria County will have its very own flag. The County is asking you to be a part of the process!. Gretchen Pearsall and Brady Reneau joined the morning team on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois, to tell us all about it!
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries reported in South Pekin fire Monday

SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters in Tazewell County are investigating a house fire in South Pekin. It happened just before 11 a.m. on St. Mark Street. Schaeferville Fire Chief William Reis said there were no victims or injuries. Investigators are working to determine if anyone was home at the time of the incident.
SOUTH PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Pontiac science teacher encourages education beyond classroom basics

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s encouraging a conversation around conservation or working to reintroduce alligator snapping turtles, this Pontiac high school teacher goes beyond classroom basics. “Where there were zero, now there are 650 [snapping turtles],” said Pontiac High School Science teacher, Paul Ritter. “We’ve done that...
PONTIAC, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for suspects involved in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police detectives are looking for the individuals involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, the stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Work Week Starts Stormy, Ends Sunny

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Irish Festival celebrates 42 years

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neither rain nor thunder could stop thousands from celebrating their Irish heritage at the Peoria Irish Festival. The event is a joint effort between the St. Patrick Society of Peoria and the Peoria Park District. Co-coordinator John Martin said Sunday’s strong rain added to the...
PEORIA, IL

