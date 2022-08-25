ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

UMaine News

Tholia Hallet: Second summer with Tyler Technologies provides insight into future career. Tholia Hallett, an accounting and finance student from Falmouth, Maine, has always enjoyed working with numbers and knew she wanted to study business. Hallet’s summer internship at Tyler Technologies, her second one with the company, gave her a peek at what her future career could look like.
UMaine Department of Art to host Art & Creative Ecologies Series

The University of Maine Department of Art will host the Art & Creative Ecologies Series of talks, panels and workshops during the 2022–23 academic year. Funded by a University of Maine Arts Initiative Seed Grant, the series features presentations, panels and workshops by visiting scholars and artists addressing the ways that contemporary art and creative practices engage ecological processes and crises. Learn more about the Arts Initiative on the Department of Art website.
