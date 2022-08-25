Read full article on original website
Related
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Tholia Hallet: Second summer with Tyler Technologies provides insight into future career. Tholia Hallett, an accounting and finance student from Falmouth, Maine, has always enjoyed working with numbers and knew she wanted to study business. Hallet’s summer internship at Tyler Technologies, her second one with the company, gave her a peek at what her future career could look like.
umaine.edu
Sparks named vice president for finance and administration, chief business officer
Kelly Sparks, associate vice president of finance and strategic planning at Oregon State University Cascades, has been named vice president for finance and administration, and chief business officer at the University of Maine, with a dual report to the University of Maine System, effective Oct. 11. She fills the position...
umaine.edu
UMaine Counseling Center offering fall 2022 training about working with students in distress
The University of Maine Counseling Center is offering a two-part fall 2022 semester training in working with students in distress for staff and student workers. This presentation and training is intended to help participants become more aware and prepared to deal effectively with students who are struggling and in distress.
umaine.edu
UMaine Department of Art to host Art & Creative Ecologies Series
The University of Maine Department of Art will host the Art & Creative Ecologies Series of talks, panels and workshops during the 2022–23 academic year. Funded by a University of Maine Arts Initiative Seed Grant, the series features presentations, panels and workshops by visiting scholars and artists addressing the ways that contemporary art and creative practices engage ecological processes and crises. Learn more about the Arts Initiative on the Department of Art website.
Comments / 0