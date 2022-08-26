ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu

I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice

There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up

Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
#Nuclear Physics#Pdp#Computer System#Lrl#National Research Council#Hackernoon Books Series#Pdp 8#Data Disc
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great

Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3

We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews

Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
Can Lady Luck, Innovation and Risk Management Grow a Brand?

“Luck is the key to everybody’s success. If you are successful, you are lucky.”. This quote from Connor Crook, CEO of Diamondback Toolbelts, does give the impression that the destiny of your business is squarely in the hands of fate. However, I attribute this mindset of his to the noble goal of embodying modesty or humility. It was his innovation and risk management that created his good fortune, which you can adapt and apply to emulate Diamondback’s success.
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer

Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes

In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking

For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable

This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
