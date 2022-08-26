ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Publix announces new location in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Greenwood lottery tickets win $150,000 and $200,000

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says that two tickets - both bought in Greenwood - won $150,000 and $200,000!. Lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Stop-A-Minit #21 and a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca.
GREENWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

Homeland Security raises concerns over how Richland County stores voting machines

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and S.C. Elections Commission have raised security concerns about the warehouse where Richland County stores voting machines. The regulators sent an assessment to Richland County leaders citing leaky ceilings and potential security vulnerabilities. Word of the problems reached state lawmakers, who...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

