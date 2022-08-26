Read full article on original website
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
abccolumbia.com
Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
wach.com
Water main break in Columbia causing traffic detour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A water main break in Columbia is causing a traffic detour. LOCAL FIRST | Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years. According to Columbia Water, the staff is making repairs to the water main break in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Officials...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
abcnews4.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
wach.com
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A two-year-old was found unresponsive near a pool in Sumter County. Officials with the Sumter Police Department say first responders were called around 11:30 a.m. to a residence on Henderson Street. The child was transported by EMS to a local area hospital and remains...
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
'Are we going to get them?' Parents concerned about not getting P-EBT funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Parents with school-age children were issued cards in previous years to purchase food. With the start of the new school year, they're wondering when or if those funds will be available. The Department of Social Services initially issued Pandemic EBT cards to students during the pandemic...
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
FOX Carolina
Two Greenwood lottery tickets win $150,000 and $200,000
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says that two tickets - both bought in Greenwood - won $150,000 and $200,000!. Lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Stop-A-Minit #21 and a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca.
The Post and Courier
Homeland Security raises concerns over how Richland County stores voting machines
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and S.C. Elections Commission have raised security concerns about the warehouse where Richland County stores voting machines. The regulators sent an assessment to Richland County leaders citing leaky ceilings and potential security vulnerabilities. Word of the problems reached state lawmakers, who...
