Perspective | North Carolina’s Virtual Schools Network takes flight

As an administrator at the only 6-12 virtual academy in her district, Estella Johnson and her colleagues felt alone at times, whether through the challenges or successes they faced. When she heard about the Virtual Schools Network (VSN), a partnership between the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and North Carolina...
Heading into fall, conditions for thriving

'Full conditions for teachers to thrive, for children to thrive'. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
