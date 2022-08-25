Read full article on original website
Related
ednc.org
From prison programs to academies, community colleges are changing communities
Welcome to Awake58 – your weekly round-up of the latest community college news from across North Carolina and the country. Last week, we highlighted the search process for the next System president, featured a collaboration between Central Carolina and faith leaders, and more. You may read that edition by clicking here.
ednc.org
Perspective | North Carolina’s Virtual Schools Network takes flight
As an administrator at the only 6-12 virtual academy in her district, Estella Johnson and her colleagues felt alone at times, whether through the challenges or successes they faced. When she heard about the Virtual Schools Network (VSN), a partnership between the Friday Institute for Educational Innovation and North Carolina...
ednc.org
Elementary students made growth last year in skills that lead to reading proficiency, new data show
The Department of Public Instruction received assessment data this month that will help it set a baseline for measuring effective literacy instruction as it implements the state’s science of reading law. The data show North Carolina’s young learners grew significantly in foundational literacy skills between the start and end of the last school year.
ednc.org
Heading into fall, conditions for thriving
'Full conditions for teachers to thrive, for children to thrive'. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
Comments / 0