Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
Portuguese Man Finds Skeleton in His Backyard; Analysis Reveals It Belongs to the Largest Dinosaur Ever Found in Europe!
Imagine waking up one fine day, only to realise that one of the most gigantic creatures to have walked the Earth once resided where you currently live — and we do not mean this metaphorically!. In one such unprecedented turn of events, a man from Portugal’s Pombal, while carrying...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
getnews.info
Forbes Contributor Carsten Funke of Picavi Sees COVID Accelerates Need for More Distribution Centers and Warehouse Space
Carsten Funke, CEO at Picavi USA, the leader in pick-by-vision technology, is a frequent contributor to Forbes. Two of his highly read articles include Tips For Reducing Warehouse Supply Chain Challenges where he explored the need for better warehouse productivity and throughput. According to Funke, supply chain bottlenecks are a...
Is Peloton Still a Growth Stock? These 2 Numbers Hold the Answer
Peloton might run out of ocean before it can right the ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheoremOne Announces Addition of Chief Transformation Officer and President
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its founder, Will Jessup, will become its first-ever Chief Transformation Officer. Stepping into Will’s former role as Head of Services will be Yoav Cohen, who has been named President of TheoremOne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005344/en/ TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit, including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution. (Photo: TheoremOne)
1 Big Reason to Believe in Nu Holdings Stock
This Latin American fintech bank is due for a significant bounce higher once the threat of recession abates.
Raytheon Australia Selects Pacific Defense to Deliver CMOSS/SOSA EW Systems for the Australian Army
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive contract with Raytheon Australia to deliver force-level Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for Australia’s LAND 555 Phase 6 program. The chassis-based EW systems will include an array of plug-in cards and mission software, including wideband Software Defined Radios (SDR) and EW application software, enabling electronic support (ES) for signal detection and electronic attack (EA) jamming techniques. The new EW systems will be fitted to Bushmaster vehicles and will be interoperable with EW systems acquired by the RAAF, Royal Australian Navy, and other members of the Five Eyes community including the US Army. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005349/en/ Protected Mobility Electronic Warfare Vehicle (PMEWV) variant of the Bushmaster. (Photo: Business Wire)
Arizona governor to focus on semiconductors in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips used in everyday electronics that the island manufactures. Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pakistan floods - live: More than 1,100 dead as disaster could ‘cost $10bn’
More than 1,100 people have died in Pakistan’s deadly floods, as the government estimates that the disaster may cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn.The UN launched a major appeal on Tuesday seeking to raise $160m in emergency aid for flooding victims, as the first consignments of support started to arrive from Turkey, China, Canada and Qatar.Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the nation, while in the near term...
Comments / 0