fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
Lemon Coconut Keto Fat Bombs: Recipes Worth Cooking
Keto Lemon Coconut Cheesecake Fat Bombs are a keto dieter’s best friend! They are extremely decadent and rich just like any dessert but without sugar!. This recipe can be prepared in 1 hour. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning
When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
The Sugary Breakfast Cereal No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 05/18/2022 When it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. On the short term end of things, it can also be a ca...
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
recipesgram.com
Banana Éclair Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This banana éclair cake is so creamy and delicious! It is very simple to make. You will need 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 4 hours to set. Here is the recipe:. 12 oz. whipped topping, thawed (I used Cool Whip) 6 bananas, thinly sliced. For the glaze:
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE STRAWBERRY JELLO PIE
No-Bake Strawberry Jello Pie is an easy no-bake dessert made with only 5 ingredients. This refreshing strawberry dessert recipe couldn’t be any easier to make!. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. We...
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
princesspinkygirl.com
Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites
This no-bake Cherry Chip Cheesecake Bites recipe is a quick and easy way to make mini cherries jubilee cheesecakes using only a box of cake mix and cream cheese. These bite-sized dessert balls are covered in a pretty pink candy coating and decorated with a white chocolate drizzle – perfect for any party or holiday when dressed up with sprinkles or sanding sugar.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Soft Pretzels (with Cheese Sauce)
Soft and chewy on the inside, crispy and golden on the outside, these Homemade Soft Pretzels are a fun snack that bake up in the oven and served with a delicious cheese sauce!. You know when you go to the fair or the mall and they serve those giant soft pretzels? I'm the person that makes a beeline straight for them! Well how about making them at home with my recipe for Homemade Soft Pretzels? And as an extra bonus I show you how to make my favorite Cheese Sauce as well! The salt and butter on top of the pretzels really give it that signature taste that. These are easier than you think, I will show you step-by-step below on how to make the best Homemade Soft Pretzel recipe ever!
recipesgram.com
Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake
This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Simple Coca-Cola Cake
This Coca-Cola cake is probably the easiest and most delicious quick dessert ever! So simple and so creamy! You will need around 40 minutes to make it and taste it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1 ½ cups granulated sugar. 12 ounces...
Antonia Lofaso's Wild-Mushroom Crostata with Peas & Pecorino
"With crostata, the beauty is in the imperfection. Don't fuss with perfect edges — simply roll them over," says the chef, who's competing on Food Network's Tournament of Champions. "Less pressure and all the reward!" Ingredients. Ingredient Checklist. ¼ cup unsalted butter. 1 lb. mixed fresh wild mushrooms.
