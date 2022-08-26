MACOMB, Ill. – The Drake University men's soccer team had its match at Western Illinois on Monday (Aug. 29) ruled a 'no contest' after play was stopped in the 59th minute due to darkness. According to the 2022 & 2023 NCAA Soccer Rule Book, "the game shall be considered 'no contest' if it has not progressed to 70 minutes. A 'no contest' does not count and all normal statistics are nullified."

