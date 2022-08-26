Read full article on original website
godrakebulldogs.com
Men's Soccer Game at Western Illinois Ruled 'No Contest'
MACOMB, Ill. – The Drake University men's soccer team had its match at Western Illinois on Monday (Aug. 29) ruled a 'no contest' after play was stopped in the 59th minute due to darkness. According to the 2022 & 2023 NCAA Soccer Rule Book, "the game shall be considered 'no contest' if it has not progressed to 70 minutes. A 'no contest' does not count and all normal statistics are nullified."
godrakebulldogs.com
Beagle Earns First MVC Volleyball Freshman of the Week Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Drake freshman setter Addison Beagle garnered Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday (Aug. 29) for her efforts during the opening weekend of the season. Beagle ran the offense efficiently in her debut at the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic Aug....
godrakebulldogs.com
Women's Soccer Falls to Kansas at Home
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Drake University women's soccer team lost a 3-1 decision to Big 12 foe Kansas at Drake Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28. Drake moved to 1-3-0 on the season, while Kansas improved to 3-1-0 overall. "I thought we were very organized and disciplined in our...
