17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
Longtime St. Louis anchor Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis news anchor Dick Ford has died at the age of 88. Ford’s journalism career began in 1951 in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He worked for KMOX-TV in 1965 and then started working at KSD-TV in 1969. He was a part of the...
Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player
A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.
Multiday severe weather threat to unfold over central U.S.
AccuWeather forecasters say that unsettled weather will return to the Plains this weekend with rounds of severe weather.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Rain moves across St. Louis ahead of cold front
Showers and storms are forming along and ahead of a cold front that is moving into the St. Louis region.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
KSDK
Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms fire up Sunday evening
Highs will climb into the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s with humidity factored in. By this evening, showers and storms will have made it to the area.
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
No more 12 hour shifts for St. Louis City police
Despite a spike in crime for August, St. Louis Police officers’ mandated 12 hour shifts, will end.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
Longtime staple of The Hill closes
ST. LOUIS — A longtime purveyor of St. Louis' toasted ravioli has called it quits. Commercial real estate firm L3 Corp. is marketing the former space of Mama Toscano's, 2201 Macklind Ave. Signs on the door of the business, which also sold sandwiches, previously indicated it was temporarily closed.
Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
Three juveniles arrested after two Kirkwood business break-ins
Authrotities arrested three juveniles accused in a pair of Kirkwood business break-ins over the weekend.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
