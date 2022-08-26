ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Storms expected to bring heavy rainfall to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A few counties on the IL side are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM. The better opportunity for stronger storms remains as the front moves through later this evening. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen with some spots between 2-4" of rain so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
