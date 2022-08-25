Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying...
fox40jackson.com
Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders hosted a media briefing on Monday to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. The mayor said that the Pearl River is falling faster than expected and that Northeast Jackson is already...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
Flooding begins to recede on Canton Club Circle
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Floodwaters are impacting many parts of Jackson, but in some areas, the water began to recede on Monday. In Northeast Jackson, the water reached up to people’s driveways along Canton Club Circle. Trashcans were toppled over with trash strewn onto the flooded roadways. Neighbors in the area, who experienced the flooding […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson neighbors seek solutions to prevent future flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As floodwaters begin to recede in Jackson, parts of Harrow Drive and Westbrook Road remain under water. Neighbors living on Harrow Road woke up to standing water in their driveways on Monday. While the water didn’t reach any homes, several cars were damaged in the flooding. The water was also waist […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
fox40jackson.com
Ridgeland mayor says city’s water ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s system
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flooding leads to low water pressure in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and emergency officials held a news conference on Monday, August 29 to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. During the news conference, the mayor said there was an increase in water from the Barnett Reservoir to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment […]
fox40jackson.com
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge...
WLBT
USACE Vicksburg District activates emergency operations due to Pearl River flooding
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District emergency operations center (EOC) activated at Level 2, on Saturday, August 27, at 3 p.m., due to flooding on the Pearl River in the Jackson. Level 2 is an emergency watch that will monitor the flooding conditions from...
WLBT
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
WAPT
Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD
General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents react to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Pearl River continues to rise and spill spilling over into neighborhoods, volunteers and city leaders are stepping up to lend a helping hand to residents whose homes are expected to be impacted. “I just say I can only do the best I can. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackson Will Go Without Running Water Indefinitely: MS Guv
Up to 180,000 people living in Mississippi’s capital city will be affected by a running water shortage for an unclear amount of time, city and state officials said Monday night. Overwhelmed by complications created by heavy rainfall and flooding, the main pumps at Jackson’s main water treatment facility have been heavily damaged. The facility is expected to provide “low or no water pressure” to residents for at least the next few days, according to a city news release. “Please stay safe,” said Gov. Tate Reeves, who on Monday was in the process of declaring a state of emergency in Jackson. “Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes.” Reeves said the city was not producing enough water to “fight fires, to flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs,” and that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency was mobilizing to distribute water to residents. No timeline was shared on repairs to the water treatment plant.Read it at Mississippi Free Press
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
Comments / 0