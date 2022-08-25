Read full article on original website
Why Netflix Stock Popped Today
On a mixed day for the stock market, with the Nasdaq up but the Dow down in midmorning trading, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is doing its best to turn things around, and is heading higher -- up a respectable 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. And streaming is the reason. So...
Does Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Have the Potential to Rally 26% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) have gained 27.8% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $10.52, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $13.30 indicates a potential upside of 26.4%.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Trending Stock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -11% over the past month versus the...
Alamo Group (ALG) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
Shares of Alamo Group (ALG) have been struggling lately and have lost 6.4% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Does Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Have the Potential to Rally 43% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) have gained 5.5% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $15.06, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $21.50 indicates a potential upside of 42.8%.
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Here's Why Comcast (CMCSA) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Movado (MOV) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
A downtrend has been apparent in Movado (MOV) lately. While the stock has lost 10.6% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
Why Coinbase, Ethereum, and NEXO Jumped Wednesday
The crypto market was moving higher for most of the day on Wednesday despite the fact that the stock market was moving lower. There wasn't any major news driving token prices upward, but there were small steps toward mainstream crypto adoption. Credit Suisse disclosed in a filing that it held $31 million in "digital assets" for clients last quarter and Binance froze a wallet related to a Russian gun manufacturer, which shows even the biggest exchanges are complying with international sanctions.
Here's Why Republic Services (RSG) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Is This Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock a Buy?
Many income investors pick stocks that are household names. And there's nothing wrong with investing in the most well-known brands on the planet. But there are also plenty of stocks with lesser-known brands that investors should also consider buying for their portfolio. Few consumers have ever heard of the diversified...
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?
While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: EA
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Electronic Arts, is now the #136 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Wednesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XSD
In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 6.5% and shares of Autohome, up about 4.8% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Is Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
