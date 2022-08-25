ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

Conway Takes the Victory Bell, 33-28 over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Tigers haven’t posted a win against Myrtle Beach since 2015. On Saturday night, fate had it a different way. Rodney Huggins had 98 total yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game action of the year as Conway defeated Myrtle Beach 33-28, to take the Victory Bell for […]
Scorebook Live

Jackson Huff has Loris football off to a 2-0 start

Jackson Huff got a taste of playing quarterback for Loris as a freshman. It’s his team now. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound sophomore is the Lions’ starter and so far so good. He’s helped lead the Lions to a 2-0 start. Huff was particularly sharp in the Lions’ 15-7 win over North Myrtle Beach last Friday, ...
WMBF

Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
WMBF

Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
