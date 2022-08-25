Read full article on original website
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!Kennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
wpde.com
Beginner walking & running program for women kicks off in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Take the first step towards better health - together. First Strides in North Myrtle Beach kicks off Wednesday, August 31. It's a beginner walking and running workshop for women. During the 12-week program, group members will gradually work their way up to walking...
wpde.com
Here's a chance to meet Bubba Wallace before Cook Out Southern 500 in Darlington
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Race fans in town Saturday for the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff will have a chance to meet Bubba Wallace. Wallace will make an appearance at the Walmart from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to sign autographs and meet fans, according to a release.
wpde.com
Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina accepting donations for 'Halloween Hero Boxes'
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's never too early to get in the Halloween spirit, especially when it comes to supporting troops overseas. The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina is collecting candy and other goodies to ship to those serving our country. Known as the 'Halloween Hero Boxes',...
Conway Takes the Victory Bell, 33-28 over Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Tigers haven’t posted a win against Myrtle Beach since 2015. On Saturday night, fate had it a different way. Rodney Huggins had 98 total yards and 3 touchdowns in his first game action of the year as Conway defeated Myrtle Beach 33-28, to take the Victory Bell for […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
$53 million dream Myrtle Beach hopes for from 7th North through 8th Avenue
The City of Myrtle Beach has a dream concept for the land it recently acquired on the city square that runs from 7th Ave North to 8th Ave North. The city block runs west through Flagg, Chester, and Yaupon streets to Highway 17 business. Initial talks with a group from...
wpde.com
Person in custody following brief chase near Conway, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police have one person in custody following a brief chase outside of Conway Monday afternoon. According to a county spokesperson, police were pursuing a wanted person who then ran from officers in the area of East Cox Ferry Road and Highway 501.
wpde.com
Conway police seek security footage, information on multiple breaking and entering cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating multiple breaking and entering cases that happened during early Tuesday morning. Police ask that if you have security cameras installed on your property, please check to see if you have any suspicious activity recorded. If you have any information or...
wpde.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Florence shooting on South Cashua Drive: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night on the 500 block of South Cashua Drive at Highland Avenue in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with Florence police. Drulis said that one person is dead and another is in critical condition. There is no suspect...
wpde.com
Dunkin' wants to treat South Carolina teachers to a free coffee on Sept. 1
(WPDE) — As a new school year begins, Dunkin' wants to raise a cup to teachers and treat them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Carolina can take advantage of the offer. “Teachers play an...
Jackson Huff has Loris football off to a 2-0 start
Jackson Huff got a taste of playing quarterback for Loris as a freshman. It’s his team now. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound sophomore is the Lions’ starter and so far so good. He’s helped lead the Lions to a 2-0 start. Huff was particularly sharp in the Lions’ 15-7 win over North Myrtle Beach last Friday, ...
Myrtle Beach police charge man accused of barricading himself in motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a man who is accused of barricading himself in a motel Tuesday. Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with resisting arrest, according to police. Jones allegedly called police at about 5 a.m. to report a theft. When police arrived, they learned that […]
WMBF
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.
WMBF
Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting. An incident report shows that when...
wpde.com
Man barricaded at Myrtle Beach motel swallowed bags during arrest: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach motel last week. Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with resisting arrest, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. On Aug. 23, Jones called officers around 5 a.m. to...
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
myhorrynews.com
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
wpde.com
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
WMBF
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
wpde.com
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
