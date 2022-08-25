Read full article on original website
Pullman and Moscow Building Supply accepting blankets for Gramma’s Blankets donation
Gramma’s Blankets asks community members to donate blankets to those in need for the winter. New or gently-used blankets can be dropped off at the Pullman Building Supply or at the Moscow Building Supply by October 1st. All blankets will be donated to Community Action Center and Pullman Child...
MOD pizza in Moscow holds fundraiser for University of Idaho’s Homecoming firework show
MOD pizza in Moscow will hold a fundraiser all day, August 31st, to support University of Idaho’s 2022 Homecoming Firework Show. Bring the flier in or use the coupon code to donate 20% of the purchase to the homecoming.
Weekend Hours For Crossing Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Cut Back For The Season Starting Sunday
The weekend hours for crossing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Colfax will be cut back for the season starting on Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter season dam crossing hours this Sunday September 4th. Starting on Sunday dam crossings are available daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Lower Granite Dam will be open to cross this Monday on the Labor Day holiday. The summer season hours that wrap up Saturday allow dam crossings on weekends until 7:00 pm.
Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration
The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
New Telescope to be unveiled at U of I with Public Star Parties
The College of Science invites the public to celebrate University of Idaho’s new telescope at star parties from 7:00 to 10:00 pm on September 9th and 10th. The new telescope is a 20-inch Imaging Dall Kirkham reflector. Department of Physics faculty and students will demonstrate the new telescope and identify celestial objects for star party guests.
Moscow Schools Superintendent Will Retire After The Upcoming School Year
Moscow Schools Superintendent has announced that he will retire after the upcoming school year. Dr. Greg Bailey made the announcement in a start of school email to parents on Monday. Dr. Bailey has been Moscow Superintendent for 10 years and has worked in education for nearly 40 years spending most of that time as an administrator in Idaho. In his message Dr. Bailey said it’s been a pleasure working in Moscow for the past decade. He will retire at the end of June. School Starts in Moscow on Tuesday.
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment
A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
Whitman County District Court Receives More State Funding To Expand Therapeutic Court Services
Whitman County District Court has received a grant from the State of Washington to expand its Therapeutic Court services. Judge John Hart, Judicial Services Director Marlynn Markley and Director of Probation Services Dan Bassler announced the additional funding this week. The program recently received over a 100,000 dollars to pay for a fulltime counselor/director and nearly a quarter million dollars to fund Therapeutic Court. Whitman County District Court has now received over a half a million dollars in state grant funds for the program.
