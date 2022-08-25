ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potlatch, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potlatch, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
pullmanradio.com

Weekend Hours For Crossing Lower Granite Dam On Snake River Cut Back For The Season Starting Sunday

The weekend hours for crossing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Colfax will be cut back for the season starting on Sunday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will move to winter season dam crossing hours this Sunday September 4th. Starting on Sunday dam crossings are available daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Lower Granite Dam will be open to cross this Monday on the Labor Day holiday. The summer season hours that wrap up Saturday allow dam crossings on weekends until 7:00 pm.
COLFAX, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Linus Music#Entertain#Localevent#Lions Club Park
pullmanradio.com

Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration

The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, August 27th, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, August 27, 2022. Lent vehicle to a friend and they have failed to return it. Poss in Post Falls or Spokane. --------------------------------------------- 22-L13312 Theft. Incident Address: 8TH ST & MAIN ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time...
LEWISTON, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Coeur d'Alene Press

Patriot Front leader appears in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — The leader of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to riot. Thomas R. Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas, was one of four suspects who appeared before Judge Anna Eckhart via Zoom.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests

LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
HUETTER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy