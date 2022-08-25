ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration

The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
PULLMAN, WA
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment

A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
PULLMAN, WA
Whitman County District Court Receives More State Funding To Expand Therapeutic Court Services

Whitman County District Court has received a grant from the State of Washington to expand its Therapeutic Court services. Judge John Hart, Judicial Services Director Marlynn Markley and Director of Probation Services Dan Bassler announced the additional funding this week. The program recently received over a 100,000 dollars to pay for a fulltime counselor/director and nearly a quarter million dollars to fund Therapeutic Court. Whitman County District Court has now received over a half a million dollars in state grant funds for the program.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case

A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
PALOUSE, WA

