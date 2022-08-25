Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Panel Recommends Another Large State Grant For Pullman Depot Heritage Center Restoration
The Washington Legislature will consider allocating over 200,000 dollars to help pay for the ongoing restoration of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center. The Heritage Capital Project Advisory Panel has ranked grant applications that will be considering by state lawmakers in Olympia. The panel is recommending approval of a 237,000 dollar grant for the Whitman County Historical Society. The group owns and operates the heritage center in Pullman. The project is restoring the old Northern Pacific Railway Depot. The society has already received a quarter million dollar grant for the project. The allocations require a local match which is funded with private donations.
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Pullman Man Arrested For Accidentally Firing Handgun Inside His Military Hill Apartment
A 21 year old Pullman man was arrested after he accidentally fired his handgun inside his Military Hill apartment. Andrew DeBowes was arrested on Sunday afternoon for discharging a firearm in the city limits. Pullman Police say DeBowes thought his 9mm pistol was unloaded when he attempted “dry fire practice.” The gun was loaded and the round fired into an adjacent apartment. No one was in the neighboring unit and no one was hurt.
pullmanradio.com
MOD pizza in Moscow holds fundraiser for University of Idaho’s Homecoming firework show
MOD pizza in Moscow will hold a fundraiser all day, August 31st, to support University of Idaho’s 2022 Homecoming Firework Show. Bring the flier in or use the coupon code online to donate 20% of the purchase to the homecoming.
3-car crash cleared from Highway 395 near Half Moon Road
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All lanes of Highway 395 have reopened near Half Moon Road after a crash involving three cars. Injuries have been reported, but it is not clear how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County District Court Receives More State Funding To Expand Therapeutic Court Services
Whitman County District Court has received a grant from the State of Washington to expand its Therapeutic Court services. Judge John Hart, Judicial Services Director Marlynn Markley and Director of Probation Services Dan Bassler announced the additional funding this week. The program recently received over a 100,000 dollars to pay for a fulltime counselor/director and nearly a quarter million dollars to fund Therapeutic Court. Whitman County District Court has now received over a half a million dollars in state grant funds for the program.
KREM
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Church of Nazarene invites community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ
The Moscow Church of Nazarene invites the community to All Church and Neighborhood BBQ this Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. There will be food, music, games, a car show, a bouncy house, and prizes. The event takes place in the parking area in front of the church that...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Continues To Investigate Suspicious Disappearance Of 67 Year Old Jeffrey Schroeder Of Bovill
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a 67 year old Bovill man. Jeffrey Schroeder was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday morning February 9th. Schroeder is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with Sherpa lining, work boots and a baseball cap. Anyone with information about the disappearance of Jeffrey Schroeder is asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
3-car crash cleared from Newport Highway near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash on Newport Highway is now clear. The crash occurred three miles south of Riverside, fully blocking the road. At least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
State Route 2 reopened after crash involving three cars near Bear Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The scene has been cleared at this time, according to WSP. Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, according to WSDOT East. A collision involving three cars is currently blocking traffic on State Route 2, according to WSP. The crash is said to be located...
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman and Moscow Building Supply accepting blankets for Gramma’s Blankets donation
Gramma’s Blankets asks community members to donate blankets to those in need for the winter. New or gently-used blankets can be dropped off at the Pullman Building Supply or at the Moscow Building Supply by October 1st. All blankets will be donated to Community Action Center and Pullman Child...
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
pullmanradio.com
City Of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19 Year Old Man In Child Molestation Case
A 19 year old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12 year old girl.
