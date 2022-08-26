Caleb Ewan ‘heartbroken’ at missing out on home Road World Championships

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) at the Deutschland Tour

It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) but while his Giro d’Italia and Tour de France may not have gone to plan it had always seemed there was one of the biggest goals of the season still to look forward to, a rare home Road World Championships in Wollongong. However, the Australian rider has now confirmed he has missed out on team selection for the race which has loomed so large in his targets for the year.

The 266.9km course for the elite men’s road race with almost 4,000m of elevation gain spread over numerous small climbs certainly isn’t one that is expected to come down to a big bunch finish. Still the length of the climbs on the Road World Championships course from Helensburgh to Wollongong has left some fast finishers like Ewan, who has shown an increasing ability to hang in on the shorter climbs over recent seasons, with hope they may be able to try and break through in a select group sprint.