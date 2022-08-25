ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Funding for Two Transit Projects Approved for the Valley in Los Angeles

Steve Scauzillo reports for the Los Angeles Daily News: “By unanimous votes of the [Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority] Board of Directors, about $66 million was approved to hire a construction management firm to oversee the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Line (ESFVLR) and about $44 million will go toward improvements to the existing Metro G Bus Rapid Transit Line, commonly known as the Orange Line.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
California Traffic
KTLA

Montebello poultry business burns

A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
pasadenanow.com

New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday

Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision

An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
simivalley.org

City Announces Activation of Cooling Center at Simi Valley Senior Center and Simi Valley Public Library Wednesday, August 31 Through Tuesday, September 6

City Announces Activation Of Cooling Center At Simi Valley Senior Center And Simi Valley Public Library Wednesday, August 31 Through Tuesday, September 6. In anticipation of temperatures reaching 100 degrees and higher this week, the City of Simi Valley will activate the Simi Valley Senior Center and Simi Valley Public Library as Cooling Centers beginning on Wednesday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

