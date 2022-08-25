Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina Andras
Related
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
PLANetizen
Funding for Two Transit Projects Approved for the Valley in Los Angeles
Steve Scauzillo reports for the Los Angeles Daily News: “By unanimous votes of the [Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority] Board of Directors, about $66 million was approved to hire a construction management firm to oversee the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Line (ESFVLR) and about $44 million will go toward improvements to the existing Metro G Bus Rapid Transit Line, commonly known as the Orange Line.”
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montebello poultry business burns
A commercial fire burned a poultry business in Montebello Sunday afternoon. QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said. Footage from the scene shows burn damage near the building’s windows and doors, as well as at […]
pasadenanow.com
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
signalscv.com
UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters. According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically...
Extended heat wave moves into SoCal starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend
An extended heat wave moves into Southern California this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
Excessive Heat Warning for Southern California begins today; heat wave to last through the weekend
The heat wave has arrived The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning extending from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for most of Southern California, including Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Orange County, San Bernardino County, the Santa Clarita Valley, and many other communities as a […]
Firefighters battling wildfires in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa
Two brush fires erupted in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
simivalley.org
City Announces Activation of Cooling Center at Simi Valley Senior Center and Simi Valley Public Library Wednesday, August 31 Through Tuesday, September 6
City Announces Activation Of Cooling Center At Simi Valley Senior Center And Simi Valley Public Library Wednesday, August 31 Through Tuesday, September 6. In anticipation of temperatures reaching 100 degrees and higher this week, the City of Simi Valley will activate the Simi Valley Senior Center and Simi Valley Public Library as Cooling Centers beginning on Wednesday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
cityofsouthgate.org
Free Food-Drive Thru Giveaway
Free Food Giveaway hosted by LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m. Strictly enforced.
Fire Scorches Nearly 100 Acres in Hills Above Glendora
Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres.
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
spectrumnews1.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
Comments / 0