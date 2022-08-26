On Friday and Saturday night, the Cedar Valley Saddle Club hosted the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland. Cowboys and cowgirls came from across America to compete in the rodeo, the highest prize being approximately $15,000 for the women’s breakaway event. On Saturday night, families and kids participated in the “Kiddie Roundup,” where kids could take pictures with the horses and ride on a bull riding simulator before the rodeo began at 8 p.m. Over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs were served over the two day event, along with popcorn, nachos, soda and beer.

ASHLAND, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO