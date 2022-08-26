ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast

What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
OXNARD, CA
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash

At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Ventura Police Department unveils cold cases homicide details online

With over 25 cold cases including homicide, missing persons, and unidentified deceased individuals stemming from 1970 to 2018, the Ventura Police Department has released a webpage with the basics of each case hoping the public can assist in filling information gaps. The webpage can be found at www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/ColdCases. “We have...
VENTURA, CA
Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest

August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard

LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OXNARD, CA

