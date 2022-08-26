Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance
Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community
LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc police officers are noticing a decrease in crime in the community. The post Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast
What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
Child dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child died after being struck by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Nectarine Ave.
Atleast 1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday night on Interstate 5 in Lebec. The officials stated that the crash happened in the northbound lanes of [..]
Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant
The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash
At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical...
crimevoice.com
Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run
August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
Customers raise money after generator stolen from Santa Maria food truck
The owner of Beth's Tamales and Tacos says the generator for her food truck was stolen last Thursday night, temporarily halting their operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s homicide rate plummets, Santa Barbara County’s rate soars
San Luis Obispo County had 71% fewer murders in 2021 than in 2020. With only two murders in 2021, down from seven in 2020, SLO County has one of the lowest homicide rates in California. Things did not fare as well in Santa Barbara County, which had 125% more homicides...
venturabreeze.com
The Ventura Police Department unveils cold cases homicide details online
With over 25 cold cases including homicide, missing persons, and unidentified deceased individuals stemming from 1970 to 2018, the Ventura Police Department has released a webpage with the basics of each case hoping the public can assist in filling information gaps. The webpage can be found at www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/ColdCases. “We have...
One injured in semi-truck rollover crash off Highway 154
Santa Barbara County Fire said the west bound lane of Highway 154 remains closed. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
crimevoice.com
Major Drug Bust 17,000 Fentanyl Pills and More Seized in Arrest
August 13, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. – With nationwide fatal drug overdoses rising at more than 20% per annum and amounting to several hundred victims each and every day, law enforcement faces ongoing challenges simply to keep pace the distribution and sales of fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and other illicit pharmaceuticals throughout the county.
Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria
Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. The post Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Comments / 0