One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency number working again in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The emergency 911 number is back up in Oro Valley, authorities announced late Monday, Aug. 29. Authorities previously announced the number had stopped working hours earlier. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the...
Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the motive behind a murder in Black Horse Park in a Catalina neighborhood. A total of six suspects have been caught and now charged with the murder of 16-year-old James...
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents. Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College is once again under scrutiny. We’ve learned about more troubling allegations on how the college is run. A focused visit team from the national accrediting body, Higher Learning Commission, reported the college’s mission is at risk. Could it be...
Tucson company plays key role in highly-anticipated Artemis 1 launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Paragon Space Development is where 75 parts where made for the Artemis 1 aircraft on the Orion vehicle. All for one big launch, that took years and years to complete. “There’s just nothing like the feel of a rocket launch,” CEO and President of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for rain in Tucson, greater chance down south
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A daily chance of thunderstorms will continue through Sunday. Some drying is expected early next week with fewer storms as a result. High pressure will bring hotter temperatures by the middle of next week. Today: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly...
Pandemic learning disruptions could make college tougher for incoming freshman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s back to school for the Wildcats. Monday was the first day of the fall semester and the University of Arizona welcomed their largest incoming class ever. For some of students, this will be their time to be fully back in the classroom...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier skies and hotter highs this week!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a very active few weeks, the monsoon will take a bit of a break this week. A westerly flow will gradually dry us out and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will warm us up. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s each night. Tucson’s storm chances decrease to 10% or less Monday through Friday.
