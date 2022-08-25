Read full article on original website
Beer recall | Popular Peachtree City brewery asking customers to return this lager
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A Georgia brewery company is recalling a batch of one of its popular lagers. Line Creek Brewing Co. based in Peachtree City announced it's recalling its latest batch of Maverick Lager on Tuesday. "There was a bad yeast strain that we got and were not...
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
thecitymenus.com
Former SkyZone Converting into Conn’s Home Plus
Construction will start this October on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
secretatlanta.co
This PAW Patrol Play Zone Will Open At The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta
The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta has become an institution part of growing up in the ATL. Where learning and play-time collide to provide Atlanta’s little ones with an exciting line-up of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their newest addition that’s soon to open is perfect if you...
CBS 46
Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
saportareport.com
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
WTVM
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Pine Mountain (GA)
Pine Mountain is a beautiful countryside town situated on the North side of Harris County, in Georgia, United States. The town was populated with 1,739 people in 2020. Pine Mountain is a perfect destination for a vacation. Although a small town, this place comprises fun amenities primarily found in the cities.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City Councilwoman sells home, leaves city
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed the former Councilwoman and her husband, Joe, who...
