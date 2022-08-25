ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chulavistatoday.com

Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Residential Hot Prowl Burglary Arrest

On August 28th at approximately 10:30PM, North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of multiple subjects attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence in the 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas. The homeowner saw flashlights and heard voices outside. Deputies quickly arrived, contacted, and detained three...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Spring Valley

Authorities identify the man fatally shot in Spring Valley nearly two weeks ago as 32-year-old Jorkim Rose. San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of gunshots on Aug.16 just before 9:30 p.m when they found Rose with gunshot wounds in his upper torso. The incident occurred at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff

At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car

A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

