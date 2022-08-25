At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO