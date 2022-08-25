Read full article on original website
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking
A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
Armed Suspect Arrested After 2-Hour Standoff with Oceanside Police
An armed man barricaded in an Oceanside home with children and other residents was in jail Monday following a two-hour police standoff. Oceanside Police officers responded to a call about a man armed with a knife at a residence in the 100 block of Ely Street around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Residential Hot Prowl Burglary Arrest
On August 28th at approximately 10:30PM, North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of multiple subjects attempting to gain entry into an occupied residence in the 2000 block of Wales Drive in Encinitas. The homeowner saw flashlights and heard voices outside. Deputies quickly arrived, contacted, and detained three...
Chula Vista police searching for missing man
The Chula Vista Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing man.
Victim in Spring Valley shooting identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed in the Spring Valley shooting that took place in mid-August.
Burglary Suspect Who Entered Home with Family Inside Arrested in Vista
A man armed with a knife was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery after he entered a home while the family was still inside, authorities said Sunday. The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, according to Sgt. Austin Smith of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Spring Valley
Authorities identify the man fatally shot in Spring Valley nearly two weeks ago as 32-year-old Jorkim Rose. San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of gunshots on Aug.16 just before 9:30 p.m when they found Rose with gunshot wounds in his upper torso. The incident occurred at the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive.
Driver arrested after police pursuit on I-5
San Diego police arrested a driver suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase on northbound Interstate 5 Sunday morning, authorities said.
Atlas Obscura
San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit
Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
1 in critical condition after stabbing in East Village
One person is in critical condition after a stabbing in San Diego's East Village Sunday evening authorities said.
Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff
At 10:45 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to a home on the 100 Block of Ely Street regarding a domestic violence incident. While responding officers were notified that there were several residents including children in the home and the suspect was armed with a knife. As officers arrived on the scene, the suspect exited the house with a knife and walked toward the officers. When officers made attempts to safely detain the suspect, he attempted to run back into the residence, where the victims were believed to be. Officers deployed bean bag rounds to divert the suspect from the residence. The suspect ran and hid in a garage area that has no connecting doors to the interior of the residence. Officers used this opportunity to immediately enter the residence and ensure all victims were removed from the area and brought to safety.
2 hurt in fiery North County crash
Two people were hospitalized Sunday when their vehicle crashed into a car, ran off the road and struck a tree and concrete wall in Vista, authorities said.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County
San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Man sentenced 25 years to life for pregnant woman's 2018 stabbing death
A man who fatally stabbed a pregnant woman whose body was found near an Encanto park more than four years ago was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in state prison.
Brad Catcott Pronounced Dead after Bicycle Accident on Carlsbad Boulevard [Carlsbad, CA]
Motorcycle vs Bicycle Collision near Palomar Airport Road Left One Fatality. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., on August 15th near Palomar Airport Road. According to reports, officers noticed a 28-year-old man riding a motorcycle with a 22-year-old female passenger speeding recklessly northbound on Carlsbad Boulevard. The officer attempted to...
SWAT Team Called After Woman Shoots Tow Truck Driver Repossessing Her Car
A SWAT team was called to the Palm City neighborhood of San Diego Friday after a woman shot a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess her vehicle, authorities said. San Diego Police said a woman and a few others confronted the tow truck driver who was attempting to remove her vehicle near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Hollister Drive at about 1 a.m., according to NBC7 San Diego.
Minors suspected in multiple South Bay shootings
Authorities are searching for a pair of minors Friday suspected in a pair of shooting incidents that left several people injured, according to San Diego Police Department.
Man Sentenced Nearly 9 Years for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to nearly nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly...
Tow truck driver shot, search for shooter prompts SWAT response in South Bay
A San Diego Police SWAT unit was called to a South Bay apartment complex following the shooting of a tow truck driver early Friday morning.
