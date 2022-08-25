Read full article on original website
San Diego Wave reclaim league's top spot after win over Portland Thorns
San Diego Wave FC goes on the road and defeats the Portland Thorns 2-0 over the weekend. On Saturday night, the Wave reclaimed their top spot in the NWSL after going to the Northwest and taking down the Thorns. With a pair of first-half goals from Kristen McNabb and Alex...
Top 5 events in San Diego this coming weekend! (September 2-4)
Grupo Firme was in town, Craft Beer Festival at Sea World, Ukulele Music Festival, and many other cool things happened in San Diego over the weekend. Well, new week, new opportunities to enjoy a new set of activities this coming weekend in different parts of our city. Here are the...
More than 1,000 new apartments delivered in San Diego so far this year
A new report shows that San Diego and Los Angeles are the only California cities among the top 20 metro areas that lead in new apartment construction within the first half of this year. RentCafe’s most recent analysis of over 125 U.S. metro areas expects no less than 420,000 new...
A San Diego Zoo penguin received custom orthopedic footwear
The San Diego Zoo fitted a member of its African penguin colony with new orthopedic footwear designed to ease the effects of a life-long avian degenerative foot condition that causes pressure sores. Thera-paw, a national organization that designs and manufactures rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs, worked...
Hot Spell to Bring Week's Worth of "Excessive' Heat" to San Diego Area
August will end on a high note in the San Diego area-- extremely high temperatures, that is -- and the beginning of September. will bring no respite from the muggy summer swelter, forecasters reported today. With a week of torrid conditions expected across the region, the National Weather Service issued...
Find $3 movie tickets near you on Sept.3 during National Cinema Day
Movie tickets nationwide will cost $3 on Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day, including at several participating movie theatres in San Diego County. The Cinema Foundation kicks off the one-day event on Sept. 3 with discounted tickets at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,00 screens. Theatres will show excluding previews and special in-theatre promotions.
Cool Zones announced in Chula Vista amid excessive heat warning
The City of Chula Vista is offering several spaces for residents to cool down as San Diego County is placed under an Excessive Heat warning with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees expected. Extreme heat increases the risk of heat-related illnesses and can affect those working or participating in outdoor activities. San...
The San Diego Humane Society will take in more than 100 rescued beagles
The San Diego Humane Society will be welcoming more than 100 beagles by the end of August who is a part of a large-scale rescue from a Virginia-based company that breeds and sells animals for use in scientific testing. The beagles are expected to arrive on Aug. 31 and will...
Financial aid available for low-income water customers in San Diego County
The San Diego County Water Authority secured financial aid for low-income water customers in the region who are struggling to pay for water or wastewater bills. The federally funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) offers one-time payments to cover outstanding residential water and/or wastewater bills. The program could pay up to $2,000 in water or wastewater bills.
Chula Vista Police ask public to help locate a missing at-risk man
The Chula Vista Police Department seeks the public’s help to locate an at-risk man who requires regular medication. Loren Hobrock, 51, was last seen on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. in the area of C Street and Broadway in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Police said Hobrock has a developmental disability and requires regular medication, which categorizes him at risk.
PETA seeks criminal charges in videotaped Orca Attack at SeaWorld
The animal rights group PETA called on the San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan to investigate SeaWorld San Diego after video footage from park visitors surfaced of an attack on orcas, citing animal welfare concerns. The organization is asking DA Stephan’s office to investigate and pursue cruelty-to-animal charges against...
Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking
A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
