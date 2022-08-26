this happens to alot of people. why does she need the publicity? shoot I've seen people get out of jail and go back in the same day, where's their 5minutes of fame?
What gives some of you the right to judge a person from a picture and a VERY short article?I take it that all of you accusers know from your own experiences, which is like calling the kettle black!She obviously needs some help, but the rest of you would rather cast her out than help her.Pretty sure she has value besides her faults.She needs help, but the way Atchison has responded to this is pretty cruel, she's judged guilty without any trial, and this shows that Atchison doesn't care about a person's potential if correctly helped.You all would rather wish her to the cornfield like some Twilight Zone episode than help her.I thought Atchison was better than this but I guess not...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
Lansing Correctional Facility inmate escaped from Kansas prison
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide
Kansas man accused of a violation of protection order
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
Inmate walks away from Kansas prison
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
18-year-olds arrested after gun shot at pedestrians in front of officers
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 12