Albert Pujols hits record homer as Cardinals rout Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 694th career homer, a two-run shot, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Monday night. Pujols hit the homer against his 450th different pitcher, Ross Detwiler, breaking Barry Bonds' major league record. Tyler O'Neill hit two homers and drove in three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Angels release RHP Jesse Chavez

The Angels announced a series of roster moves today, with lefty Aaron Loup, righty Ryan Tepera and outfielder Taylor Ward all being reinstated from the restricted list. All three were ineligible to cross the border into Canada for the team’s series against the Blue Jays. Infielder Matt Duffy was also reinstated from the injured list. Outfielder Ryan Aguilar and right-hander Gerardo Reyes, who were called up as COVID substitutes, were returned to the minors. Infielder Jose Rojas was optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Jesse Chavez was released. Right-hander Jose Marte, recalled for the Toronto series, is sticking with the team.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break

The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
QUEENS, NY
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate

The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game

A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Astros GM Comments On Justin Verlander’s Injury

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander left his start on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings of work. It was later revealed that it was a right calf issue that was bothering Verlander. Today, the Astros were forced to place their veteran ace on the 15-Day Injured List.
HOUSTON, TX
Braves Claim Jesse Chavez Off Waivers From Angels

The Braves announced that they have claimed right-hander Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Angels. Chavez, 39, is no stranger to switching jerseys, having played for the Pirates, Braves, Royals, Blue Jays, Athletics, Dodgers, Angels, Rangers and Cubs in his career, having returned to many of those clubs for a second or even third stint. 2022 has been no exception, as the veteran hurler began the season with the Cubs, but has since been traded twice, going to the Braves and then the Angels. He was released by the Halos yesterday and now returns to Atlanta for the second time this season.
ATLANTA, GA

