ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

30 best restaurants in Charlotte, right now

By Axios Charlotte Team
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deOrv_0hVm30G200

Presented by VisionBuilders Design. Aiming to become a top CLT restaurant? VBD specializes in creating dining and kitchen spaces that are extraordinary yet efficient. Learn More .

“Where do you want to eat tonight?”

It can be overwhelming to keep up with the dozens of restaurants opening every month. Our goal is to make the answer to this question easier.

Why it matters: The restaurant industry has been flipped upside down like a pancake, tossed like a salad and filleted like a steak over the last two years.
  • The last time this list was updated was February 2020 — just before restaurants across the world shut down, then reduced capacity and then modified to exist in a modern post-pandemic era.

Methodology: We dined at every restaurant on this list more than once, and we always pay our own way. All of these restaurants deliver what they say they’ll deliver — in service, ambiance and quality food.

Restaurants to watch: Pending supply chain issues, license approvals and other reasons restaurants delay opening, we’re anticipating several restaurants will open by the end of the year and into 2023.

  • Counter- will reopen in a new location in west Charlotte along with sister restaurant Biblio .
  • Chef Sam Diminich will open a restaurant called “ Constance ” a mile from where he used to be homeless.
  • The Kindreds will open Milkbread in Plaza Midwood.

No. 30: Hello, Sailor

Kindred’s fun, waterfront kid sister with bountiful fried food.

Why we love it: Hello, Sailor is not as polished as Kindred in Davidson, but what it lacks in elegance, it makes up in fun. The Cornelius restaurant’s location on Lake Norman makes it an unbeatable spot on a sunny day.

Must-order dishes: Popcorn shrimp basket with beef fat fries ($18), which is essentially a huge basket of popcorn shrimp; order for the table and share. And the smoked chicken wings ($17).

Location: 20210 Henderson Road, Cornelius; Lake Norman

Hours: It’s open daily from 11am-9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onJ0U_0hVm30G200

Go deeper: Best oysters in Charlotte . Photo: Axios archives

No. 29: Curry Gate

Indian and Nepalese dishes in no frills space.

Why we love it: Camp North End usually gets all the attention along Graham Street, but Curry Gate has been quietly putting out the best curry, palak and chaat in the city since it opened in 2020.

Must-order dish: Samosa chaat ($10) is like a deconstructed samosa bowl with chickpeas, onions, cilantro, mint and tamarind chutney. Or go with the lamb korma ($19) for creamy coconut curry with a kick.

Location: 630 W. 24th St. , across from Camp North End on Graham Street.

Neighborhood: Druid Hills

Hours: 12-9:45pm on Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUuVh_0hVm30G200

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

No. 28: 300 East

Reliable standby in picturesque Dilworth home.

Why we love it: The restaurant has been a gathering place for colleagues, families and friends for 36 years, a lifetime compared to most of its neighbors in nearby South End. The light-filled renovated home-turned-restaurant is a space fit for any occasion — or non-occasion. Weekend brunch, though, is our favorite.

Must-order dish: Breakfast pizza ($15.50) with chorizo, red sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, scallions, queso fresco and fried eggs.

Location: 300 East is located at — you guessed it — 300 East Blvd .

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Hours: 11am-9pm on weekdays and 10am-9pm on weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCGuk_0hVm30G200

Breakfast pizza at 300 East. Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

No. 27: Haymaker

Farm-focused restaurant led by Chef William Dissen.

Why we love it: Compared to Chef Dissen’s acclaimed Asheville restaurant, The Market Place, Haymaker is more upscale and trendy, fitting for Uptown. There are similarities, too. Both restaurants are committed to sourcing ingredients locally. The bright 4,000-square-foot restaurant also features floor-to-ceiling windows, mezzanine level seating, and a cool four-seat chef’s table overlooking the open kitchen.

Must-order dish: Crispy pork belly lettuce wraps ($ 15) made with chili marinated cucumbers, ginger dressing and crushed peanuts.

Location: 225 South Poplar Street

Neighborhood: Uptown

Hours: It’s open for dinner Monday-Thursday 5pm-9:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 5pm-10pm. It’s open for brunch on Saturdays from 10am-2:30pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B95R_0hVm30G200

Bar at Haymaker. Related guide: Best brunch spots in Charlotte

No. 26: New Zealand Cafe

Charlotte’s most beloved sushi restaurant.

Why we love it: New Zealand Cafe is a no-frills restaurant somewhat hidden in a shopping center along Monroe/Sardis Roads. But it’s definitely not a “hidden” gem anymore. It’s well worth the sometimes long wait for fresh sushi.

    Must-order dish: They have a huge selection of rolls, we love their classic rainbow roll ($11.95) — California roll draped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and smelt roe. If you order enough, you’ll get the fun added bonus of eating them out of a sushi boat.

    Location: 1717 Sardis Rd N #6-A

    Neighborhood: East Forest

    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11am-9:3opm, Fridays from 11am-10pm, Saturdays from 12pm-10pm and Sundays from 12pm-9pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fV2iS_0hVm30G200

    Assortment of sushi rolls from New Zealand Cafe. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

    No. 25: El Puro

    Authentic Cuban restaurant run by the family behind Havana Carolina in Concord.

    Why we love it: Dinner at El Puro is an experience meant to take you back in time to 1950s pre-revolutionary Cuba. On Wednesdays, they have live music and free salsa lessons. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re not in Charlotte.

    Must-order dishes: If you’re going on a date, order this to share: “Masitas de la Loma,” tender pork shoulder chunks ($28), a side of “Congrí,” rice and beans ($6), and “Maduros,” sweet plantains ($6). There’ll still be room for dessert, and maybe another cocktail to loosen you up before the salsa lessons start.

    • Bonus: Don’t sleep on their brunch. Order the “Tres Leches Pancakes” ($16).

    Location: 5033 South Blvd

    Neighborhood: Madison Park

    Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-12am and Sunday from 11am-10pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfQTt_0hVm30G200

    PUR”-iche with a side of sweet-potato fried plantains. Photo: Laura Barrero/ Axios

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Sc5I_0hVm30G200

    El Puro Tres Leches Pancakes. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

    No. 24: Noble Smoke

    Carolina and Texas-style BBQ concept by Jim Noble, the restaurateur behind Rooster’s (#11 on this list), The King’s Kitchen and Bossy Beulah’s .

    Why we love it: The massive ( 10,797-square-foot) space makes it perfect for large gatherings. It’s a great place to take family and friends who are visiting from out-of-town. It’s always busy so reservations are recommended, but if you show up spontaneously you can always grab a drink at the bar while you wait to be seated.

    Must-order dish: Order a bunch of meats and sides to share with the table. You can’t go wrong with the beef brisket and the pulled BBQ chicken, available in quarter, half and one pound quantities. For sides, order the mac & cheese, pan-fried corn, Anson Mills hush puppies, and Brussels sprouts (seasonal).

    Location: 2216 Freedom Dr.

    Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

    Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-10pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKV8b_0hVm30G200

    Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

    No. 23: Barrington’s

    Tiny, no-frills SouthPark restaurant that helped establish Charlotte’s culinary scene.

    Why we love it: As one of Charlotte’s first chef-owned restaurants, Barrington’s is a staple in the local food scene. Barrington’s was Bruce Moffett’s — of Good Food on Montford #16 and Stagioni #7 — first venture in Charlotte. The space is welcoming, intimate and non-fussy — in a good way. The menu has a similar approachable feel; they do a few things and do them all well. Fair warning that the cocktails are strong.

    Must-order dish: The rigatoni ($24) is big enough to share and could sub as an appetizer. The North Carolina trout ($39) and the Heritage Farms pork chop ($40) are also a must-try. If you’re trying to ball out on a date night, order the cheese plate ($16) to start and bread ($8).

    Location: 7822 Fairview Road.

    Neighborhood: SouthPark

    Hours: Monday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFQso_0hVm30G200

    Rigatoni ($24). Photo: Brianna Crane/Axios

    No. 22: Beef ‘N Bottle

    Old-school steakhouse.

    Why we love it: A Charlotte staple since 1958, Beef ‘N Bottle hasn’t changed much over the years. Inside, the South Boulevard restaurant is dark and cozy with wood paneling and decades-old photographs on the walls. Steaks always arrive tender and cooked to your preference (medium rare, duh), and come with a salad and a side or two sides if you don’t want a salad.

    Must-order dish: 12-ounce choice-cut rib eye ($49). Every steak comes with a salad and a choice of one side. Additional sides are $5 each.

    Location: 4538 South Blvd

    Neighborhood: LoSo

    Hours: Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Fridays 5pm-10:30pm, Saturdays 4pm-10:30pm and Sundays from 4pm-9pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fs2zJ_0hVm30G200

    Photo: Axios archives

    No. 21: Alexander Michael’s

    Cozy Fourth Ward restaurant and pub.

    Why we love it: Everything about Al Mike’s — the ambiance, the hearty dishes, the service — is comforting. It’s a place we’ve been scared to lose with a recent building sale, but we’re comforted knowing it’s still here nearly 40 years since it opened.

    Must-order dish: Stroganoff ($18) with aged beef, mushrooms and rotini pasta served with a red wine, shallots and sour cream sauce.

    Location: 401 W. 9th St.

    Neighborhood: Uptown

    Hours: 11am-9pm on Thursday through Thursday, 11am-10pm on Friday, and 11am-10pm on Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Umk18_0hVm30G200

    Stroganoff at Al Mike’s. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

    No. 20: Mariposa

    World-inspired dishes with a view of Uptown Charlotte.

    Why we love it: Mariposa is led by executive chef Jonathan Moore — formerly of Sea Level NC, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen and 5Church — whose shareable dishes can be paired with any of the restaurant’s creative cocktails. The menu pulls inspiration from North African and Mediterranean mezze, from Gullah paella to tandoori spiced cauliflower. Plus it sits inside the Mint Museum Uptown.

    Must-order dish: Tuna crudo, a light and spicy dish that comes with satsuma orange, togarashi, sesame, pickled peppers, green onions ($14).

    Location: 500 S Tryon St.

    Neighborhood: Uptown

    Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 5pm-10pm, Saturdays from 11am-10pm and Sundays from 11am-3pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaZyH_0hVm30G200

    Tuna crudo- satsuma orange, togarashi, sesame, pickled peppers, green onions ($14). Photo: Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios

    No. 19: Mama Ricotta’s

    Traditional Italian restaurant.

    Why we love it: The 30-year-old Charlotte staple isn’t about gimmicks or reinventing Italian-American cuisine; it’s focused on the classics. Penne alla vodka ($18) arrives with sautéed pancetta in a peppery tomato cream sauce. And Mama Ricotta’s lasagna ($15), with layers of ground beef, veal, sausage, and a whole lotta cheese, is so good it’s like a hug straight from nonna.

    • Pro tip: For a different vibe but a similar menu, consider Little Mama’s in SouthPark.

    Must-order dish: Besides the Penne alla vodka, Mama’s has some of the best pizza in town ($17-$23). They’re New Haven-style, which means a thin, crispy crust, cooked in a wood-burning oven.

    Details: Mama’s is located at 601 South Kings Dr.

    Neighborhood: Midtown

    Hours: 11am-9pm daily

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5jq6_0hVm30G200

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHPex_0hVm30G200

    Penna alla vodka at Mama Ricotta’s. Photo: Axios archives

    No. 18: Futo Buta

    Modern, cozy space with creative ramen dishes in South End.

    Why we love it: This intimate restaurant along the Rail Trail would be easy to forget it exists if it wasn’t so darn good. Owner and chef Michael Shortino’s giant bowls of ramen are among the best in Charlotte, which explains why this spot is almost always busy. Dining here can either be a quick, sit-down lunch that’s good for the price (less than $20 a person) or you can go all out with cocktails and appetizers for a great date night.

    Must-order dish: The Tori Kara Age, AKA the Japanese fried chicken, ($11); it’s juicy and perfectly fried with a delicious sauce to dip.

    • Of note: The meal comes with an 8% service charge. Servers make a liveable wage, according to the receipt, but extra tips are encouraged.

    Location: 222 East Bland St.

    Neighborhood: South End

    Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-10pm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQrMp_0hVm30G200

    Buta Bowl ($18.50) – chicken and dashi broth, double noodle, pecan smoked pork belly, onsen egg*, duck conﬁt, spicy ground pork, ono chili sauce, sweet white corn, roasted and julienne leeks, scallions, cayenne pepper threads. Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpwK2_0hVm30G200

    Tori Kara Age ($11) – sea salt, ginger, chili mayo, fresh mint, lime. Photo: Alex Sands/Axios

    No. 17: Abugida

    Family-run Ethiopian stand-out

    Why we love it: Charlotte has a sneaky good Ethiopian food scene with other beloved spots like Enat and Red Sea. With a dining room that feels more like someone’s home than a business, Abugida serves some of the city’s best injera, tibs and wet.

    Must-order dish: Abugida Feast ($25). It’s enough to share or to bring home a couple meals worth of leftovers.

    Location: 3007 Central Avenue

    Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

    Hours: 12-8pm on Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LK9J8_0hVm30G200

    Abugida’s vegetarian feast. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

    No. 16: Good Food on Montford

    The O.G. of Charlotte small-plate restaurants.

    Why we love it: As the story goes, Bruce Moffett wanted to open his second restaurant on Montford Drive when a barista told him, “There’s no good food on Montford.” Moffett proved us all wrong when he opened Good Food in 2009. Since then, dozens of other Charlotte restaurants have latched on to the small plates approach to dining, but none do it with as much versatility as Good Food, with influences from Greece, Korea, Italy, and more.

    Must-order dish: Every meal at Good Food should start with an order of green tomato focaccia and jalapeño jam ($7). Then order a slew of small plates, including Larry’s pork belly buns ($14) and maitake ($11) with prosciutto brodo, cured yolk and polenta.

    Location: 1701 Montford Dr .

    Neighborhood: Montford

    Hours: 5pm-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPFLv_0hVm30G200

    The maitake. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

    No. 15: Lang Van

    Beloved Vietnamese restaurant.

    Why we love it: No place in Charlotte has better service than Lang Van. It feels like Christmas year-round in the east Charlotte staple thanks to the twinkle lights up year-round and pho this good.

    Must-order dish: The no. 26 — pho dac biet — with a combo of beef, tendon and meat ball in a beef broth ($12.95).

    Location: 3019 Shamrock Dr.

    Neighborhood: Shannon Park

    Hours: 11am-10pm on Tuesday through Thursday, 11am-11pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am-10pm on Sunday. Closed Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11x52e_0hVm30G200

    Photo: Emma Way/Axios

    No. 14: Calle Sol

    Latin café and cevicheria inspired by Latin restaurants in cities like Miami and Tampa.

    Why we love it: Large portions, affordable prices and dishes that’ll make you think you’re eating at a restaurant in South Florida.

    • Pro tip: Calle Sol’s “ cafeteria ” menu is a great bang for your buck — you get 1 entrée and 2 sides for $8. It’s available 11am-2pm on weekdays.

    Must-order dish: The Tampa-style Cubano ($12) with Cuban bread imported from Tampa, Florida.

    Location: 1205 Thomas Ave .

    Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

    Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm.

    Of note: A second location will open in SouthPark in 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYJto_0hVm30G200

    Lechon asado ($13) – Roast pork marinated with their house mojo for 24 hours and roasted for 10 hours. Served with rice, beans, sautéed onions, and sweet plantains. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

    No. 13: Flour Shop

    Intimate 66-seat restaurant focused on pasta with a central show kitchen in the middle of the dining room.

    Why we love it: Flour Shop’s simple, rotating menu consists of fresh pasta and bread, along with roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables. Trey Wilson, the well-respected chef behind Customshop in Elizabeth, opened Flour Shop in Park Road Shopping Center in 2018. Choose a seat at Flour Shop’s bar and watch the chef prepare your dishes in the restaurant’s central kitchen. It’s like a dinner and a show in one.

    Must-order dish: Burrata toast ($16) pistachio pesto & sourdough.

    • Pro tip: After dinner, walk across the parking lot to Dot Dot Dot for a nightcap.

    Location: 530 Brandywine Road, Suite A. The Backlot of Park Road Shopping Center.

    Neighborhood: Montford

    Hours: 5-10 pm, Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LA0wU_0hVm30G200

    Exposed kitchen at Flour Shop, where you can sit at the bar and watch them make pasta and bread from scratch.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RUNd_0hVm30G200

    Rigatoni, Joyce Farms beef & pork bolognese. ($26) Photo: Axios archives

    No. 12: Fin & Fino

    Seafood and small plates in Uptown with a fun cocktail program.

    Why we love it: Here, you’ll find some of the best, if not the best, seafood in Charlotte. If you can’t decide what to order, splurge for “The Treatment” for $65. It’s a chef-driven tour of the entire menu, and $5 goes to charity. Every night it’s a little different, but guaranteed you’ll leave stuffed.

    Must-order dish: “Tower of Power” ($85) is an over-the-top seafood dish that includes oysters, shrimp and mussels.

    • To drink, order the “C all of the Clam,” ($15) where you choose the spirit and the bartender takes care of the rest.

    Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, Suite 100

    Neighborhood: Uptown

    Hours: Monday-Friday from 11:30am-2pm for lunch 5pm-9pm for dinner and Saturdays from 5pm-10pm.  Closed on Sundays.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQFDW_0hVm30G200

    Pan seared scallops ($16) with asparagus. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

    No. 11: Rooster’s Wood-fired Kitchen

    Upscale Southern comfort food with a warm, welcoming setting.

    Why we love it: The dimmed lighting sets the perfect vibe for a date night. The menu has a range of entree options from beef to seafood that are packed with flavor. Above all, the staff welcomes you upon entry and works to ensure you have a wonderful experience.

    Must-order dish: For a dinner for two, order the salmon cakes with okra, grilled cabbage and piperade ($22), the beef short rib ($28) and mac & cheese ($12).

    Locations: 150 N College St. and 6601 Morrison Boulevard

    Neighborhoods: Uptown and SouthPark

    Hours: Roosters Uptown is open Monday-Friday from 11am-10pm and 4pm-10pm on Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

    • Roosters SouthPark is open every day from 11:30am-2:30pm for lunch, 5pm-9pm Sunday- Thursday and 5pm-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLdBf_0hVm30G200

      Salmon cakes with okra, grilled cabbage and piperade ($22) As well as the beef short rib ($28) and mac & cheese ($12). Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

      No. 10: Ever Andalo

      Italian restaurant in the former Crepe Cellar Kitchen & Pub space by the same owners.

      Why we love it: When restauranteurs Jamie Brown and her husband Jeff Tonidandel closed the highly regarded Crepe Cellar, fans of the decade-old restaurant were skeptical, to say the least. But the new upscale Italian spo t exceeds expectations with a large selection of Italian wines, an intimate setting, and delicious Italian dishes.

      Must-order dish: The focaccia ($10), which is served with a flight of olive oil. The Burrata ($16) brings slices of focaccia bread but you’re going to want extra bread, trust us. Get a cannolo ($14) for dessert, it’s big enough to share.

      Location: 3116 N Davidson St.

      Neighborhood: NoDa

      Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm and Sundays from 5pm-10pm. Closed on Mondays.

      Of note: Reservations will cost you $2 per seat. Seats at the bar are hard to come by but not impossible on a weekday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QqPI_0hVm30G200

      Ever Andalo short rib and tortellini. Photo: Michael Graff/Axios

      No. 9: Peppervine

      Progressive American restaurant from the owners of Banner Elk’s Artisanal.

      Why we love it: The SouthPark fine-dining establishment has an experienced team behind it: Bill and Anita Greene, who are also the couple behind one of North Carolina’s most picturesque restaurants, Artisanal, located in a converted barn in Banner Elk.

      Must-order dishes: Start with the fluffy yeast rolls ($7). Then order the yellowfin tuna tataki ($24) and the lumache pasta ($26).

      Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170B.

      Neighborhood: SouthPark

      Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm-9pm and Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-9:30pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lvusv_0hVm30G200

      Main dining room at Peppervine. Photo: Axios archives

      No. 8: The Fig Tree

      Sets the standard for a white tablecloth, fine dining destination in Charlotte.

      Why we love it: Husband-and-wife duo Greg and Sara Zanitsch opened The Fig Tree in 2005 after a year of renovations to a historic Craftsman-style bungalow in Elizabeth. That attention to detail comes through in the dishes and service, too. The Fig Tree isn’t focused on what’s new or trendy, and that’s evident in the restaurant’s longstanding signature dish, the elk chop, which has been on the menu for nearly 15 years.

      Must-order dish: Fig Tree’s famous elk chop ($58) — served with crispy parmesan Yukon gold potatoes, bacon-braised red cabbage, and whole grain mustard demi-glace.

      • Of note: Their wine selection is as thick as a bible and has by-the-bottle and glass options.

      Location: 1601 East 7th Street

      Neighborhood: Elizabeth

      Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30pm-10pm, Saturdays 5pm-9pm and Sunday 5pm-9pm.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYyWw_0hVm30G200

      Filet Mignon ($62)-  stilton crusted filet mignon with Parmigiano-Reggiano polenta cake, sautéed spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and Madeira demi-glace. Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

      No. 7: Stagioni

      Modern take on classic Italian dishes in an intimate setting with an open kitchen.

      Why we love it: Stagioni’s pizza scissors get all the buzz — as they should, it’s fun — but Myers Park restaurant also should be celebrated for fresh pasta dishes and excellent slow-roasted meats, including the meatballs.

      Must-order dishes: Dining at Stagioni is like stepping into an Italian villa. The exterior is beautiful, with the arches and string lights overhead, and inside it is dimly lit and perfect for a date night. The dishes come out in courses, and you have to order the fresh focaccia to start. The pasta is fresh and flavorful, and the pizzas are a must-order, in part because you get to slice it with the restaurant’s special scissors.

      • Pro tip: On a date, one person should order the pasta and the other should order the pizza to share.

      Location: 715 Providence Road

      Neighborhood: Myers Park

      Hours: 5pm-9pm on Mondays, 5pm-19pm Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en18n_0hVm30G200

      Mortadella pizza. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/ Axios

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUhjK_0hVm30G200

      Truffle tagliatelle pasta. Photo: Danielle Chemtob/Axios

      No. 6: Customshop

      Intimate restaurant with neighborhood vibes and an Elizabeth staple for 15 years.

      Why we love it: It’s the kind of restaurant that’s perfect for a date night or group date. Each time you go will be a new experience because o wner and Executive Chef Trey Wilson changes the menu weekly based on availability from local farms.

      Must-order dish: All of their hand-made pasta are divine, try the gnocchi. Start with burrata ($16).

      Location: 1601 Elizabeth Ave.

      Neighborhood: Elizabeth

      Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SEIr_0hVm30G200

      Heirloom Tomatoes, blackberries, black garlic, blue basil, calvander. ($15) Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

      No. 5: Supperland

      Southern steakhouse in a remodeled historic Plaza Midwood church.

      Why we love it: This is the kind of place you take the family in from out of town to impress them. It’s also the kind of place you go to on a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday, or date night. The service is spectacular, the vibes are unbeatable and the food never disappoints. For these reasons, it’s a bit hard to get a reservation but not totally impossible.

      • Of note: They charge a $2 reservation fee per seat during the week and a $3 reservation fee per seat on the weekends.

      Must-order dish: The miso mac and cheese ($14) and the lobster ($75). If you’re craving some surf and turf, splurge and get the prime filet ($53).

      Location: 1212 The Plaza

      Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

      Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursdays from 5pm-midnight, Fridays 5pm-1am, Saturdays 4pm-1am and Sundays 4pm-10pm. Closed on Mondays.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXDqE_0hVm30G200

      Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

      No. 4: Bardo

      Cozy small plate and cocktail spot loved by foodies

      Why we love it: Chef Michael Noll came to Charlotte by way of Chicago, where he worked in the underground dining scene. Each dish from Bardo’s open-air kitchen feels like a work of art. Don’t miss Bardo’s cocktails, either.

      Must-order dishes: Top dishes include oysters ($20), grouper ($17), and dry-aged ribeye ($25). There are only 12 dishes on the menu and a few dessert options. Portions are small, but the food is outstanding.

      Location: 1508 South Mint St.

      Neighborhood: South End

      Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday-Saturday 5pm-11pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1makNf_0hVm30G200

      No. 3: Yunta

      A new Peruvian and Japanese restaurant called YUNTA (yoon-ta) by the founders of Viva Chicken.

      Why we love it: Restaurants like Yunta, which bring popular cuisine concepts from around the world to North Carolina, are what make Charlotte a foodie city. Everything from the ceviche to the Pisco sour to the service lives up to the hype, as Axios’ Emma Way wrote after a visit earlier this year. It opened in March of this year and prime dinnertime reservations are still hard to come by.

      • Pro tip: The vibes are always fun but different depending on whether you go on a weekday or weekend. If you’re looking for a more chill vibe opt for a weekday reservation.

      Must-order dish: The Tiger’s Milk ceviche ($19). Pro tip: The menu is split in 10 categories from bites and ceviche to maki rolls and “the wok.” It’s very shareable so order a little bit of everything.

      Location: 2201 South Blvd. next to Wine Loft where Five Guys used to be.

      Neighborhood: South End

      Hours: 11:30am-2:30pm and 5-10pm daily.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGKIY_0hVm30G200

      Tigers Milk ceviche. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyNuI_0hVm30G200

      Chicharron ($12) – Crispy Pork Belly, Sweet Potato, Chalaquita. Photo: Ted Williams/Axios

      No. 2: Kindred

      Gorgeous, award-winning small-plate restaurant

      Why we love it: Located on Main Street in Davidson, the two-story restaurant has a charm you won’t find at most city spots and unparalleled service from the moment a free loaf of milk bread hits the table. Joe and Katy Kindred, who also own Hello, Sailor (#3o on this list), have received numerous accolades for Kindred. Joe, the chef, has been James Beard semi-finalist three times, and Kindred was named the best restaurant in North Carolina by Southern Living in 2018.

      Must-order dish: Crispy oysters with dill yogurt and Calabrian chile oil ($12).

      Axios pro tip: Order a “Barkeep’s Choice” and the bartender will surprise you with a cocktail of his/her choosing.

      Location: 131 North Main St. ; Davidson

      Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-10pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pg6gA_0hVm30G200

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ciVl_0hVm30G200

      Crispy Oysters at Kindred. Axios archives

      No. 1: Leah & Louise

      The James Beard nominated restaurant that has everyone talking about Charlotte’s food scene.

      Why we love it: We’ve got to give chef Greg Collier a lot of credit — he’s gotten further in the prestigious James Beard Awards than any other Charlotte chef before him. Camp North End’s first restaurant pushed Charlotte into the spotlight with features in the New York Times and Esquire . Headlines aside, Leah & Louise is putting out the best food in Charlotte.

      Must-order dish: We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, but you must try Leah’s Cabbage ($10), a slow-roasted cabbage dish with pepper honey, smoked sausage and a link-the-plate-it’s-that-good pork neck bisque base.

      Location: 301 Camp Road in Camp North End

      Neighborhood: Druid Hills

      Hours: 4:30-9:30pm on Wednesday through Sunday.

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06m5fV_0hVm30G200

      Leah’s cabbage. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

      Looking for more Charlotte food and drink guides? Here’s a complete list of Axios guides including best burgers , best bars , best sushi , best new restaurants , best weekly specials , best pizza , best cocktail bars , and best brunch .

      Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

      The post 30 best restaurants in Charlotte, right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

      Comments / 0

       

      FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

      More
      Related
      Axios Charlotte

      NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant

      Local beer institution NoDa Brewing will open its first location outside of Charlotte this fall. What’s happening: Called NoDa Brewing Company Tapas, the taproom and small plates restaurant will open in the former Old East Tavern space in Chapel Hill on Sept. 16. The project is a partnership with Old East’s owners Julie Paddison and […] The post NoDa Brewing expands to Chapel Hill with new taproom and restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup

      Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals September 23–25 at zMAX Dragway. Tickets to drag racing’s ultimate weekend start at $99. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 88. Scattered thunderstorms. 40% chance of rain.   Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Game at Bank of America Stadium: Enjoy the only last home preseason match up. 7pm. […] The post Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      The Dumpling Lady expanding to South End with new restaurant

      The Dumpling Lady is opening a new restaurant in South End, the popular restaurant announced on Instagram last week. Why it matters: The Dumpling Lady is a Charlotte transplant success story. The restaurant’s popularity underscores the fact that people in Charlotte crave creative, locally sourced dishes and exposure to other cultures.  Context: Owner and head […] The post The Dumpling Lady expanding to South End with new restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
      City
      Charlotte, NC
      City
      Tryon, NC
      Charlotte, NC
      Lifestyle
      Charlotte, NC
      Restaurants
      Charlotte, NC
      Food & Drinks
      Axios Charlotte

      Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M

      Accord Development Group is bringing four luxury “mod-century” homes to The Cloisters neighborhood for $2,220,000 each. What’s happening: Construction is underway on the four high-end homes in the neighborhood off Providence with an expected completion of the summer or fall of 2023. The homes were designed by the architect of our 2021 Home of the […] The post Luxury “mod-century” homes coming to south Charlotte for $2.2M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      Popular Raleigh-based cocktail bar opening first Charlotte location

      Raleigh’s popular neighborhood bar Dram & Draught is making its way to Charlotte this fall with a range of drink options — from craft beer to mocktails. What’s happening: The location, which will be in South End across from Charlotte Beer Garden, will open in November, Dram & Draught founder and co-owner Kevin Barrett tells […] The post Popular Raleigh-based cocktail bar opening first Charlotte location appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School

      It’s the dawn of a new era for West Charlotte High School. What’s happening: West Charlotte will kick off the school year in a brand new building for the first time in nearly 70 years. The first day of school is this Monday, Aug. 29. Why it matters: DubC, as the school is affectionately known, is […] The post A look inside the new $106M West Charlotte High School appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M

      This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 3123 Rhett Court: $335,000 Neighborhood: Taragate Farms Realtor: Kelley Shelley at The Redbud Group Features: Hardwood floors, natural light, privacy fence, screened porch. Specs:  3 bed,  2 bath,  1,589 square feet These homes have […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $400K to $3.5M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      IN THIS ARTICLE
      #Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Uptown Charlotte#Mac Cheese#Pub#Food Drink#Visionbuilders Design#Clt#Vbd#Soul Gastrolounge#Milkb
      Axios Charlotte

      Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

      This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Visual Arts Specialist at UNC Charlotte. Details. Culinary Director at Compare Foods. Details. Inside Sales Associate at Johnstone Supply Charlotte. Details. Experience Legal Assistant / Paralegal at Gardner Skelton […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      Weekday Planner: 19 things to do in Charlotte this week

      Monday, August 22 Trivia at Triple C 2900 Griffith St | 7-9pm | Free | Details  Why you should go: Head to Triple C Brewing every Monday for trivia. Don’t forget to grab dinner at their food truck, Izzy’s Wood Fried Grill.  Habitual Yoga Freedom Park | 6:30-7:30pm | $5 | Details  Why you should go: […] The post Weekday Planner: 19 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers

      Produced in partnership with The Redbud Group. Charlotte’s red-hot real estate market has been on a wild ride for the past few years and right now is no exception. The background: The average sale price in Charlotte is $458,635, up 15.4% compared to last year, according to the latest data. Okay, but: Rising interest rates, an increase […] The post What Charlotte’s current real estate market means for buyers and sellers appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      In a major vote, Charlotte leaders approve new development rules

      In the final major vote for the sitting city council, Charlotte leaders voted 6-4 to approve over 600 pages of development regulations Monday night. Why it matters: The Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) will shape how Charlotte grows for decades to come. It goes into effect June 1, 2023. Developers will refer to the text for […] The post In a major vote, Charlotte leaders approve new development rules appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
      NewsBreak
      Lifestyle
      NewsBreak
      Restaurants
      NewsBreak
      Food & Drinks
      Axios Charlotte

      Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M

      Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover

      Independence Park is scheduled to reopen in October after a $5.9 million facelift. As you move along 7th Street or Hawthorne Lane in Elizabeth, you can see signs reading “PARK CLOSED.” But you can also see new paths going in, which will ultimately connect the park to Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Details: Renovations include a wider […] The post Charlotte’s first public park reopens soon after a nearly $6 million makeover appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting

      Charlotte-area households are increasingly turning to composting as a way to lessen their individual impact on the environment. How it works: Composting breaks down natural ingredients — from grass clippings and coffee grounds to banana peels and shredded cardboard — to make new organic material that can be added to soil. In Charlotte you can DIY […] The post The dirty craze on the rise in Charlotte: Composting appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      Charlotte needs more sleep

      The current Charlotte city council closed its time together with another lengthy meeting Monday night, but credit is due: It wasn’t nearly as long as many of their others during this very long term. The big picture: Meanwhile, in Raleigh and at state capitals around the country each year, legislatures rush to pass important legislation in […] The post Charlotte needs more sleep appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am

      Felix Empanadas opens Aug. 20 in Latta Arcade. What’s happening: Owner Felix Godward told Axios he wants the space to be a late night staple in Uptown, as most kitchens are closed by the time people are coming out of clubs and events. Hours for the grand opening are 11am until 9pm on Saturday. Everyone will […] The post Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      Charlotte trails other cities in allowing drinking in the streets in ‘social districts’

      The City of Charlotte will soon vote on a highly anticipated policy to allow for “social districts” in certain neighborhoods. But that doesn’t mean people can suddenly start drinking on the streets. It will take longer to see the actual implementation of these open container destinations — possibly several months. Monday, city leaders are expected […] The post Charlotte trails other cities in allowing drinking in the streets in ‘social districts’ appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      What it’s like to get a facelift in Charlotte

      Produced in partnership with Criswell & Criswell Plastic Surgery.  A facelift is a surgical procedure that creates a more youthful appearance. Often, fat grafting is done in conjunction with a facelift to create more fullness. At Criswell & Criswell, a plastic surgery office in Ballantyne, it’s one of the most popular procedures because it provides […] The post What it’s like to get a facelift in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      Axios Charlotte

      A new chapter for Charlotte City Council

      Monday is the last meeting of the current Charlotte City Council members, whose rocky tenure started just before a pandemic, and ends with a vote on one of the most consequential policies for the city’s growth in years. Why it matters: It’s a passing-of-the-torch moment after almost three years, far longer than council members are […] The post A new chapter for Charlotte City Council appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
      CHARLOTTE, NC
      Axios Charlotte

      Axios Charlotte

      Charlotte, NC
      7K+
      Followers
      1K+
      Post
      942K+
      Views
      ABOUT

      Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

       https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

      Comments / 0

      Community Policy