30 best restaurants in Charlotte, right now

“Where do you want to eat tonight?”

It can be overwhelming to keep up with the dozens of restaurants opening every month. Our goal is to make the answer to this question easier.

The last time this list was updated was February 2020 — just before restaurants across the world shut down, then reduced capacity and then modified to exist in a modern post-pandemic era.

Since then, we’ve lost favorites like Soul Gastrolounge and The Stanley . And gained many new gems like Yunta and Leah & Louise.

The restaurant industry has been flipped upside down like a pancake, tossed like a salad and filleted like a steak over the last two years.

Methodology: We dined at every restaurant on this list more than once, and we always pay our own way. All of these restaurants deliver what they say they’ll deliver — in service, ambiance and quality food.

Restaurants to watch: Pending supply chain issues, license approvals and other reasons restaurants delay opening, we’re anticipating several restaurants will open by the end of the year and into 2023.

Counter- will reopen in a new location in west Charlotte along with sister restaurant Biblio .

Chef Sam Diminich will open a restaurant called “ Constance ” a mile from where he used to be homeless.

The Kindreds will open Milkbread in Plaza Midwood.

Kindred’s fun, waterfront kid sister with bountiful fried food.

Why we love it: Hello, Sailor is not as polished as Kindred in Davidson, but what it lacks in elegance, it makes up in fun. The Cornelius restaurant’s location on Lake Norman makes it an unbeatable spot on a sunny day.

Must-order dishes: Popcorn shrimp basket with beef fat fries ($18), which is essentially a huge basket of popcorn shrimp; order for the table and share. And the smoked chicken wings ($17).

Location: 20210 Henderson Road, Cornelius; Lake Norman

Hours: It’s open daily from 11am-9pm.

Indian and Nepalese dishes in no frills space.

Why we love it: Camp North End usually gets all the attention along Graham Street, but Curry Gate has been quietly putting out the best curry, palak and chaat in the city since it opened in 2020.

Must-order dish: Samosa chaat ($10) is like a deconstructed samosa bowl with chickpeas, onions, cilantro, mint and tamarind chutney. Or go with the lamb korma ($19) for creamy coconut curry with a kick.

Location: 630 W. 24th St. , across from Camp North End on Graham Street.

Neighborhood: Druid Hills

Hours: 12-9:45pm on Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.



Reliable standby in picturesque Dilworth home.

Why we love it: The restaurant has been a gathering place for colleagues, families and friends for 36 years, a lifetime compared to most of its neighbors in nearby South End. The light-filled renovated home-turned-restaurant is a space fit for any occasion — or non-occasion. Weekend brunch, though, is our favorite.

Must-order dish: Breakfast pizza ($15.50) with chorizo, red sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, scallions, queso fresco and fried eggs.

Location: 300 East is located at — you guessed it — 300 East Blvd .

Neighborhood: Dilworth

Hours: 11am-9pm on weekdays and 10am-9pm on weekends.



Farm-focused restaurant led by Chef William Dissen.

Why we love it: Compared to Chef Dissen’s acclaimed Asheville restaurant, The Market Place, Haymaker is more upscale and trendy, fitting for Uptown. There are similarities, too. Both restaurants are committed to sourcing ingredients locally. The bright 4,000-square-foot restaurant also features floor-to-ceiling windows, mezzanine level seating, and a cool four-seat chef’s table overlooking the open kitchen.

Must-order dish: Crispy pork belly lettuce wraps ($ 15) made with chili marinated cucumbers, ginger dressing and crushed peanuts.

Location: 225 South Poplar Street

Neighborhood: Uptown

Hours: It’s open for dinner Monday-Thursday 5pm-9:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 5pm-10pm. It’s open for brunch on Saturdays from 10am-2:30pm and Sundays from 10am-4pm.

Charlotte’s most beloved sushi restaurant.

Why we love it: New Zealand Cafe is a no-frills restaurant somewhat hidden in a shopping center along Monroe/Sardis Roads. But it’s definitely not a “hidden” gem anymore. It’s well worth the sometimes long wait for fresh sushi.

Must-order dish: They have a huge selection of rolls, we love their classic rainbow roll ($11.95) — California roll draped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp and smelt roe. If you order enough, you’ll get the fun added bonus of eating them out of a sushi boat.

Location: 1717 Sardis Rd N #6-A

Neighborhood: East Forest

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 11am-9:3opm, Fridays from 11am-10pm, Saturdays from 12pm-10pm and Sundays from 12pm-9pm.

Authentic Cuban restaurant run by the family behind Havana Carolina in Concord.

Why we love it: Dinner at El Puro is an experience meant to take you back in time to 1950s pre-revolutionary Cuba. On Wednesdays, they have live music and free salsa lessons. It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’re not in Charlotte.

Go deeper: Havana Carolina owners open new Cuban restaurant in Charlotte

Must-order dishes: If you’re going on a date, order this to share: “Masitas de la Loma,” tender pork shoulder chunks ($28), a side of “Congrí,” rice and beans ($6), and “Maduros,” sweet plantains ($6). There’ll still be room for dessert, and maybe another cocktail to loosen you up before the salsa lessons start.

Bonus: Don’t sleep on their brunch. Order the “Tres Leches Pancakes” ($16).

Location: 5033 South Blvd

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-12am and Sunday from 11am-10pm.

Carolina and Texas-style BBQ concept by Jim Noble, the restaurateur behind Rooster’s (#11 on this list), The King’s Kitchen and Bossy Beulah’s .

Why we love it: The massive ( 10,797-square-foot) space makes it perfect for large gatherings. It’s a great place to take family and friends who are visiting from out-of-town. It’s always busy so reservations are recommended, but if you show up spontaneously you can always grab a drink at the bar while you wait to be seated.

Must-order dish: Order a bunch of meats and sides to share with the table. You can’t go wrong with the beef brisket and the pulled BBQ chicken, available in quarter, half and one pound quantities. For sides, order the mac & cheese, pan-fried corn, Anson Mills hush puppies, and Brussels sprouts (seasonal).

Location: 2216 Freedom Dr.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-10pm.

Tiny, no-frills SouthPark restaurant that helped establish Charlotte’s culinary scene.

Why we love it: As one of Charlotte’s first chef-owned restaurants, Barrington’s is a staple in the local food scene. Barrington’s was Bruce Moffett’s — of Good Food on Montford #16 and Stagioni #7 — first venture in Charlotte. The space is welcoming, intimate and non-fussy — in a good way. The menu has a similar approachable feel; they do a few things and do them all well. Fair warning that the cocktails are strong.

Must-order dish: The rigatoni ($24) is big enough to share and could sub as an appetizer. The North Carolina trout ($39) and the Heritage Farms pork chop ($40) are also a must-try. If you’re trying to ball out on a date night, order the cheese plate ($16) to start and bread ($8).

Location: 7822 Fairview Road.

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Hours: Monday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm.

Old-school steakhouse.

Why we love it: A Charlotte staple since 1958, Beef ‘N Bottle hasn’t changed much over the years. Inside, the South Boulevard restaurant is dark and cozy with wood paneling and decades-old photographs on the walls. Steaks always arrive tender and cooked to your preference (medium rare, duh), and come with a salad and a side or two sides if you don’t want a salad.

Go deeper: Best steakhouses in Charlotte

Must-order dish: 12-ounce choice-cut rib eye ($49). Every steak comes with a salad and a choice of one side. Additional sides are $5 each.

Location: 4538 South Blvd

Neighborhood: LoSo

Hours: Monday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Fridays 5pm-10:30pm, Saturdays 4pm-10:30pm and Sundays from 4pm-9pm.

Cozy Fourth Ward restaurant and pub.

Why we love it: Everything about Al Mike’s — the ambiance, the hearty dishes, the service — is comforting. It’s a place we’ve been scared to lose with a recent building sale, but we’re comforted knowing it’s still here nearly 40 years since it opened.

Must-order dish: Stroganoff ($18) with aged beef, mushrooms and rotini pasta served with a red wine, shallots and sour cream sauce.

Location: 401 W. 9th St.

Neighborhood: Uptown

Hours: 11am-9pm on Thursday through Thursday, 11am-10pm on Friday, and 11am-10pm on Saturday.

World-inspired dishes with a view of Uptown Charlotte.

Why we love it: Mariposa is led by executive chef Jonathan Moore — formerly of Sea Level NC, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen and 5Church — whose shareable dishes can be paired with any of the restaurant’s creative cocktails. The menu pulls inspiration from North African and Mediterranean mezze, from Gullah paella to tandoori spiced cauliflower. Plus it sits inside the Mint Museum Uptown.

Go deeper: Modern mezze restaurant called Mariposa opening Friday at Mint Uptown

Must-order dish: Tuna crudo, a light and spicy dish that comes with satsuma orange, togarashi, sesame, pickled peppers, green onions ($14).

Location: 500 S Tryon St.

Neighborhood: Uptown

Hours: Tuesday-Friday from 5pm-10pm, Saturdays from 11am-10pm and Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Traditional Italian restaurant.

Why we love it: The 30-year-old Charlotte staple isn’t about gimmicks or reinventing Italian-American cuisine; it’s focused on the classics. Penne alla vodka ($18) arrives with sautéed pancetta in a peppery tomato cream sauce. And Mama Ricotta’s lasagna ($15), with layers of ground beef, veal, sausage, and a whole lotta cheese, is so good it’s like a hug straight from nonna.

Pro tip: For a different vibe but a similar menu, consider Little Mama’s in SouthPark.

Must-order dish: Besides the Penne alla vodka, Mama’s has some of the best pizza in town ($17-$23). They’re New Haven-style, which means a thin, crispy crust, cooked in a wood-burning oven.

Details: Mama’s is located at 601 South Kings Dr.

Neighborhood: Midtown

Hours: 11am-9pm daily

Modern, cozy space with creative ramen dishes in South End.

Why we love it: This intimate restaurant along the Rail Trail would be easy to forget it exists if it wasn’t so darn good. Owner and chef Michael Shortino’s giant bowls of ramen are among the best in Charlotte, which explains why this spot is almost always busy. Dining here can either be a quick, sit-down lunch that’s good for the price (less than $20 a person) or you can go all out with cocktails and appetizers for a great date night.

Go deeper: Best ramen in Charlotte

Must-order dish: The Tori Kara Age, AKA the Japanese fried chicken, ($11); it’s juicy and perfectly fried with a delicious sauce to dip.

Of note: The meal comes with an 8% service charge. Servers make a liveable wage, according to the receipt, but extra tips are encouraged.

Location: 222 East Bland St.

Neighborhood: South End

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11am-10pm.

Family-run Ethiopian stand-out

Why we love it: Charlotte has a sneaky good Ethiopian food scene with other beloved spots like Enat and Red Sea. With a dining room that feels more like someone’s home than a business, Abugida serves some of the city’s best injera, tibs and wet.

Must-order dish: Abugida Feast ($25). It’s enough to share or to bring home a couple meals worth of leftovers.

Location: 3007 Central Avenue

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Hours: 12-8pm on Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

The O.G. of Charlotte small-plate restaurants.

Why we love it: As the story goes, Bruce Moffett wanted to open his second restaurant on Montford Drive when a barista told him, “There’s no good food on Montford.” Moffett proved us all wrong when he opened Good Food in 2009. Since then, dozens of other Charlotte restaurants have latched on to the small plates approach to dining, but none do it with as much versatility as Good Food, with influences from Greece, Korea, Italy, and more.

Must-order dish: Every meal at Good Food should start with an order of green tomato focaccia and jalapeño jam ($7). Then order a slew of small plates, including Larry’s pork belly buns ($14) and maitake ($11) with prosciutto brodo, cured yolk and polenta.

Location: 1701 Montford Dr .

Neighborhood: Montford

Hours: 5pm-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Beloved Vietnamese restaurant.

Why we love it: No place in Charlotte has better service than Lang Van. It feels like Christmas year-round in the east Charlotte staple thanks to the twinkle lights up year-round and pho this good.

Must-order dish: The no. 26 — pho dac biet — with a combo of beef, tendon and meat ball in a beef broth ($12.95).

Location: 3019 Shamrock Dr.

Neighborhood: Shannon Park

Hours: 11am-10pm on Tuesday through Thursday, 11am-11pm on Friday and Saturday and 11am-10pm on Sunday. Closed Monday.

Latin café and cevicheria inspired by Latin restaurants in cities like Miami and Tampa.

Why we love it: Large portions, affordable prices and dishes that’ll make you think you’re eating at a restaurant in South Florida.

Pro tip: Calle Sol’s “ cafeteria ” menu is a great bang for your buck — you get 1 entrée and 2 sides for $8. It’s available 11am-2pm on weekdays.

Must-order dish: The Tampa-style Cubano ($12) with Cuban bread imported from Tampa, Florida.

Location: 1205 Thomas Ave .

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Hours: Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm.

Of note: A second location will open in SouthPark in 2023.

Intimate 66-seat restaurant focused on pasta with a central show kitchen in the middle of the dining room.

Why we love it: Flour Shop’s simple, rotating menu consists of fresh pasta and bread, along with roasted and grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables. Trey Wilson, the well-respected chef behind Customshop in Elizabeth, opened Flour Shop in Park Road Shopping Center in 2018. Choose a seat at Flour Shop’s bar and watch the chef prepare your dishes in the restaurant’s central kitchen. It’s like a dinner and a show in one.

Must-order dish: Burrata toast ($16) pistachio pesto & sourdough.

Pro tip: After dinner, walk across the parking lot to Dot Dot Dot for a nightcap.

Location: 530 Brandywine Road, Suite A. The Backlot of Park Road Shopping Center.

Neighborhood: Montford

Hours: 5-10 pm, Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Seafood and small plates in Uptown with a fun cocktail program.

Why we love it: Here, you’ll find some of the best, if not the best, seafood in Charlotte. If you can’t decide what to order, splurge for “The Treatment” for $65. It’s a chef-driven tour of the entire menu, and $5 goes to charity. Every night it’s a little different, but guaranteed you’ll leave stuffed.

Go deeper: Best seafood restaurants in Charlotte

Must-order dish: “Tower of Power” ($85) is an over-the-top seafood dish that includes oysters, shrimp and mussels.

To drink, order the “C all of the Clam,” ($15) where you choose the spirit and the bartender takes care of the rest.

Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, Suite 100

Neighborhood: Uptown

Hours: Monday-Friday from 11:30am-2pm for lunch 5pm-9pm for dinner and Saturdays from 5pm-10pm. Closed on Sundays.

Upscale Southern comfort food with a warm, welcoming setting.

Why we love it: The dimmed lighting sets the perfect vibe for a date night. The menu has a range of entree options from beef to seafood that are packed with flavor. Above all, the staff welcomes you upon entry and works to ensure you have a wonderful experience.

Must-order dish: For a dinner for two, order the salmon cakes with okra, grilled cabbage and piperade ($22), the beef short rib ($28) and mac & cheese ($12).

Locations: 150 N College St. and 6601 Morrison Boulevard

Neighborhoods: Uptown and SouthPark

Hours: Roosters Uptown is open Monday-Friday from 11am-10pm and 4pm-10pm on Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

Roosters SouthPark is open every day from 11:30am-2:30pm for lunch, 5pm-9pm Sunday- Thursday and 5pm-10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Italian restaurant in the former Crepe Cellar Kitchen & Pub space by the same owners.

Why we love it: When restauranteurs Jamie Brown and her husband Jeff Tonidandel closed the highly regarded Crepe Cellar, fans of the decade-old restaurant were skeptical, to say the least. But the new upscale Italian spo t exceeds expectations with a large selection of Italian wines, an intimate setting, and delicious Italian dishes.

Must-order dish: The focaccia ($10), which is served with a flight of olive oil. The Burrata ($16) brings slices of focaccia bread but you’re going to want extra bread, trust us. Get a cannolo ($14) for dessert, it’s big enough to share.

Location: 3116 N Davidson St.

Neighborhood: NoDa

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm and Sundays from 5pm-10pm. Closed on Mondays.

Of note: Reservations will cost you $2 per seat. Seats at the bar are hard to come by but not impossible on a weekday.

Progressive American restaurant from the owners of Banner Elk’s Artisanal.

Why we love it: The SouthPark fine-dining establishment has an experienced team behind it: Bill and Anita Greene, who are also the couple behind one of North Carolina’s most picturesque restaurants, Artisanal, located in a converted barn in Banner Elk.

Must-order dishes: Start with the fluffy yeast rolls ($7). Then order the yellowfin tuna tataki ($24) and the lumache pasta ($26).

Location: 4620 Piedmont Row Dr Suite 170B.

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm-9pm and Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-9:30pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Sets the standard for a white tablecloth, fine dining destination in Charlotte.

Why we love it: Husband-and-wife duo Greg and Sara Zanitsch opened The Fig Tree in 2005 after a year of renovations to a historic Craftsman-style bungalow in Elizabeth. That attention to detail comes through in the dishes and service, too. The Fig Tree isn’t focused on what’s new or trendy, and that’s evident in the restaurant’s longstanding signature dish, the elk chop, which has been on the menu for nearly 15 years.

Must-order dish: Fig Tree’s famous elk chop ($58) — served with crispy parmesan Yukon gold potatoes, bacon-braised red cabbage, and whole grain mustard demi-glace.

Of note: Their wine selection is as thick as a bible and has by-the-bottle and glass options.

Location: 1601 East 7th Street

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Hours: Monday-Friday 5:30pm-10pm, Saturdays 5pm-9pm and Sunday 5pm-9pm.

Modern take on classic Italian dishes in an intimate setting with an open kitchen.

Why we love it: Stagioni’s pizza scissors get all the buzz — as they should, it’s fun — but Myers Park restaurant also should be celebrated for fresh pasta dishes and excellent slow-roasted meats, including the meatballs.

Must-order dishes: Dining at Stagioni is like stepping into an Italian villa. The exterior is beautiful, with the arches and string lights overhead, and inside it is dimly lit and perfect for a date night. The dishes come out in courses, and you have to order the fresh focaccia to start. The pasta is fresh and flavorful, and the pizzas are a must-order, in part because you get to slice it with the restaurant’s special scissors.

Pro tip: On a date, one person should order the pasta and the other should order the pizza to share.

Location: 715 Providence Road

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Hours: 5pm-9pm on Mondays, 5pm-19pm Tuesday-Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

Intimate restaurant with neighborhood vibes and an Elizabeth staple for 15 years.

Why we love it: It’s the kind of restaurant that’s perfect for a date night or group date. Each time you go will be a new experience because o wner and Executive Chef Trey Wilson changes the menu weekly based on availability from local farms.

Must-order dish: All of their hand-made pasta are divine, try the gnocchi. Start with burrata ($16).

Location: 1601 Elizabeth Ave.

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday from 5pm-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 5pm-11pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Southern steakhouse in a remodeled historic Plaza Midwood church.

Why we love it: This is the kind of place you take the family in from out of town to impress them. It’s also the kind of place you go to on a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday, or date night. The service is spectacular, the vibes are unbeatable and the food never disappoints. For these reasons, it’s a bit hard to get a reservation but not totally impossible.

Of note: They charge a $2 reservation fee per seat during the week and a $3 reservation fee per seat on the weekends.

Must-order dish: The miso mac and cheese ($14) and the lobster ($75). If you’re craving some surf and turf, splurge and get the prime filet ($53).

Location: 1212 The Plaza

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursdays from 5pm-midnight, Fridays 5pm-1am, Saturdays 4pm-1am and Sundays 4pm-10pm. Closed on Mondays.

Cozy small plate and cocktail spot loved by foodies

Why we love it: Chef Michael Noll came to Charlotte by way of Chicago, where he worked in the underground dining scene. Each dish from Bardo’s open-air kitchen feels like a work of art. Don’t miss Bardo’s cocktails, either.

Must-order dishes: Top dishes include oysters ($20), grouper ($17), and dry-aged ribeye ($25). There are only 12 dishes on the menu and a few dessert options. Portions are small, but the food is outstanding.

Location: 1508 South Mint St.

Neighborhood: South End

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 5pm-10pm, Friday-Saturday 5pm-11pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

A new Peruvian and Japanese restaurant called YUNTA (yoon-ta) by the founders of Viva Chicken.

Why we love it: Restaurants like Yunta, which bring popular cuisine concepts from around the world to North Carolina, are what make Charlotte a foodie city. Everything from the ceviche to the Pisco sour to the service lives up to the hype, as Axios’ Emma Way wrote after a visit earlier this year. It opened in March of this year and prime dinnertime reservations are still hard to come by.

Pro tip: The vibes are always fun but different depending on whether you go on a weekday or weekend. If you’re looking for a more chill vibe opt for a weekday reservation.

Must-order dish: The Tiger’s Milk ceviche ($19). Pro tip: The menu is split in 10 categories from bites and ceviche to maki rolls and “the wok.” It’s very shareable so order a little bit of everything.

Location: 2201 South Blvd. next to Wine Loft where Five Guys used to be.

Neighborhood: South End

Hours: 11:30am-2:30pm and 5-10pm daily.

Gorgeous, award-winning small-plate restaurant

Why we love it: Located on Main Street in Davidson, the two-story restaurant has a charm you won’t find at most city spots and unparalleled service from the moment a free loaf of milk bread hits the table. Joe and Katy Kindred, who also own Hello, Sailor (#3o on this list), have received numerous accolades for Kindred. Joe, the chef, has been James Beard semi-finalist three times, and Kindred was named the best restaurant in North Carolina by Southern Living in 2018.

Must-order dish: Crispy oysters with dill yogurt and Calabrian chile oil ($12).

Axios pro tip: Order a “Barkeep’s Choice” and the bartender will surprise you with a cocktail of his/her choosing.

Location: 131 North Main St. ; Davidson

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-10pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

The James Beard nominated restaurant that has everyone talking about Charlotte’s food scene.

Why we love it: We’ve got to give chef Greg Collier a lot of credit — he’s gotten further in the prestigious James Beard Awards than any other Charlotte chef before him. Camp North End’s first restaurant pushed Charlotte into the spotlight with features in the New York Times and Esquire . Headlines aside, Leah & Louise is putting out the best food in Charlotte.

Must-order dish: We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, but you must try Leah’s Cabbage ($10), a slow-roasted cabbage dish with pepper honey, smoked sausage and a link-the-plate-it’s-that-good pork neck bisque base.

Location: 301 Camp Road in Camp North End

Neighborhood: Druid Hills

Hours: 4:30-9:30pm on Wednesday through Sunday.

The post 30 best restaurants in Charlotte, right now appeared first on Axios Charlotte .