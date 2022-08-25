ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man accused of sexually assaulting Atlantic City girl for years freed after pleading to endangering

By Lynda Cohen
 5 days ago
A man accused of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years was freed after pleading guilty to endangering, BreakingAC has learned.

James Callaway, 45, was arrested in July 2020, nearly two years after his former girlfriend came to Atlantic City police with the allegations. She told them her daughter had just revealed the abuse to her, according to the affidavits of probable cause.

The girl told police that the abuse began when she was about 10 or 11, and continued for about three years.

She detailed brutal attacks that included rape, choking and threats to kill her if she told her mother, according to the affidavits

The girl and Callaway also both tested positive for the same types of herpes.

Callaway had been in the Atlantic County Justice Facility since his arrest in July 2020, after he was ordered held during a detention hearing at the time.

“The defendant is a clear danger to the victim and her family,” Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury said at the time. “Threatening the child and family shows not only his dangerousness but that he is likely to intimidate these witnesses going forward.”

DeLury also noted that Callaway had previous charges of hindering and tampering with evidence.

Callaway was set to go to trial Aug. 8, the victim’s mother told BreakingAC. They came to court Aug. 3 for trial preparation. The next day, she learned he pleaded guilty.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on the plea agreement.

Callaway previously served 20 years for aggravated manslaughter related to a 1992 homicide when he was 18, records show.

He was given a 30-year sentence with 15 years minimum under the plea agreement. He was released Aug. 10, 2013.

It was not clear where he is now living. The affidavits give an Egg Harbor Township address. But he also has had address in Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

Callaway is scheduled to be sentenced on the endangering charge Oct. 25, but that is often just a hold date in such cases. He still must undergo an evaluation at the Avenel Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Under the plea agreement obtained by BreakingAC, Callaway pleaded guilty to one count of third degree endangering before Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor. The other 10 counts, including several charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Callaway was released pending sentencing as part of the deal, which includes a five-year suspended sentence.

In exchange, he faces a suspended five-year sentence.

Callaway also must register as a Megan’s Law offender, with parole supervision for life.

BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen missing again

An Atlantic City teen has been reported missing for the second time in three months. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue, police said. She is described as 5-foot-5 weighing about 170 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt,...
BreakingAC

Man wounded in Atlantic City daylight shooting Sunday

An Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old was grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury in the shooting on Morris Avenue just before 1 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, they are...
BreakingAC

Fatal shooting in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed on person early Sunday morning, BreakingAC has learned. Atlantic City police referred comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which was expected to put out a release. Mayor Marty Small said he was told of the death moments after it happened by...
BreakingAC

Linwood man sentenced to 364 days in puppy's death

A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the death of a 4-month-old puppy. Kyle Blythe, 24, did not seek medical treatment for the puppy, who suffered severe injury, according to the affidavit. Instead, he dropped the injured animal at the...
BreakingAC

AtlantiCare giving away Narcan for Overdose Awareness Day

AtlantiCare will host a free Narcan distribution event Wednesday to honor International Overdose Awareness Day. Pharmacists and recovery specialists will be at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus in Atlantic City and Mainland Campus in Galloway Township from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No registration is required, and walk-ins...
BreakingAC

Man fatally shot in Atlantic City days after Absecon arrest

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was found dead. Eaddy was arrested in Absecon less than a...
BreakingAC

Philly man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection alert in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Jordan Eaddy, 31, was found dead. Tha case is being investigated by the Prosecutor's...
BreakingAC

EHT man just released from prison identified as homicide victim

An Egg Harbor Township man recently released from prison in a homicide case is now the victim of a killing. Charles Wynn, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting at a warehouse on Delilah Road early Friday morning. Wynn was just released from prison in May, after serving...
BreakingAC

Pedestrian struck and killed on parkway in Somers Point

A Marmora man was fatally struck while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point early Saturday morning. Zachary Fulmer, 20, was walking south in the northbound lanes around milepost 28.5 at about 2:43 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota told BreakingAC. A Jeep Compass traveling north struck Fulmer, who sustained...
