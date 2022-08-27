13 hurt in incident on El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey

New Jersey state officials have released more details about a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Great Adventure that injured several people.

Officials with the Department of Community Affairs said Six Flags alerted them of the incident Thursday evening through their amusement ride incident hotline number.

The DCA also has an incident report form online available for such cases to be reported. It reads: "If incident results in death, serious injury as defined by code, or failure of a critical structural and/or mechanical component call the hotline."

According to the DCA, Six Flags reported witnesses hearing a loud bang and seeing jolting from the El Toro roller coaster as it was in operation.

Multiple injuries were reported.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News on Friday afternoon, Six Flags said the ride completed its normal cycle and all guests exited the ride without need of assistance.

According to the DCA, Six Flags said 14 people were treated at the scene. In the updated statement Friday afternoon, Six Flags said it was 13 people total.

Five of those evaluated at the park were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The DCA said one person suffered a neck injury, two had back injuries, and two others were being treated for mouth/tongue injuries.

Six Flags said all have been treated and released.

Chopper 6 from sister station WPVI in Philadelphia was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the roller coaster.

An active investigation is underway Thursday night near a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

The DCA said it instructed Six Flags to shut down the ride. Video showed crews using flashlights on the tracks of the ride.

Officials said there is no further information as to the cause of the incident at this time.

DCA ride inspectors were at the site Friday investigating the incident.

"The ride will remain closed for inspection. Any maintenance and repairs necessary will be completed and the ride will be re-inspected by our engineers, maintenance professionals, our 3rd party independent safety inspectors and the state of NJ prior to re-opening," the Six Flags statement read.

El Toro is one of the tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world with a maximum speed of 70mph.

State officials fined the park after the same ride partially derailed last summer.

