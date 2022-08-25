ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights

As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
Man dies in Lake accident

(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Local citizen starts petition against 199th Street semi truck traffic

Frank Moley’s father-in-law’s vehicle after avoiding a semi-truck on 199th Street. Moley started a petition to have the road made a No Truck Zone. Photo courtesy of Frank Moley. Lynne Hermansen. A petition on change.org requesting signatures against Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand’s closed door meetings about truck...
