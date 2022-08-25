Read full article on original website
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 2-5
Happy Labor Day Weekend, Kansas City! Looking for something to do over the long weekend? We have plenty of ideas. Did you know Independence, Missouri, was the starting point of the Santa Fe, California, and Oregon Trails? Since 1973, the city of Independence has celebrated that heritage with SantaCaliGon Days, a weekend festival featuring local and regional small business vendors, street food, and live entertainment on the Independence Square.
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
Free COVID tests mailed to your door to end Friday or earlier
The U.S. Postal Service said they plan to suspend the program of free COVID-19 tests by Friday, but possibly earlier if they run out.
One person shot, hospitalized in Roeland Park
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Roeland Park that sent one person to the hospital.
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
3 injured in shooting at Peppermill Lounge South in Kansas City, Missouri
Three people were injured in a shooting at Peppermill Lounge South early Sunday morning at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.
Olathe yoga studio shuts down, leaves customers needing refunds
The doors at YogaSix Olathe have permanently closed. People who paid for classes in advance want their money back. The owner said he can't make that happen right now.
Raymore couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential
Overland Park energy entrepreneur says Kansas can be key hydrogen producer by combining cheap electricity from wind farms with natural underground storage. The post Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why isn’t Kansas City named Missouri City? A history teacher explains
For those unfamiliar with the KC area, the fact that Kansas City, Missouri and the state of Kansas share a name can be confusing. Since KCMO is in Missouri, shouldn’t it be called Missouri City?. A high school history teacher from Lawrence set out to answer that question, explaining...
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
Man dies in Lake accident
(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County. Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a...
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
Local citizen starts petition against 199th Street semi truck traffic
Frank Moley’s father-in-law’s vehicle after avoiding a semi-truck on 199th Street. Moley started a petition to have the road made a No Truck Zone. Photo courtesy of Frank Moley. Lynne Hermansen. A petition on change.org requesting signatures against Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand’s closed door meetings about truck...
