The Biggest Surprise From The Cutting Room FloorChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Historic Town Topic restaurant in Kansas City has been a favorite for decades and it's in its 85th yearCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
plattecountylandmark.com
Evergy should be called Nevergy
Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
plattecountylandmark.com
15 Years Ago–August 29, 2007
A longtime court reporter committed suicide in the Platte County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the 50-year-old man of Parkville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found about 4:20 p.m. by a cleaning crew in a restroom that is connected to the jury deliberation room on the first floor of the courthouse. The man had worked in the courthouse for more than 20 years and had served as a court reporter for multiple judges in that time. Cpt. Frank Hunter of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department said the man killed himself with his own gun, a weapon he had purchased earlier that day.
KMBC.com
Rent and utility event helps hundreds of Kansas City, Missouri residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people showed up for a rent and utility assistance event in Kansas City’s Northland Monday and Tuesday. Kansas City, Missouri’s Housing Department sponsored the event with money coming from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Kansas City has received nearly $50...
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
kcur.org
Freed slave Hiram Young built his fortune and legacy in Independence — then got forgotten
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. A single-story brick schoolhouse with an unassuming name rests atop a gentle hill overlooking Independence, Missouri. Its freshly painted corridor holds a story that’s been slow to reach beyond its doors.
Kansas City, Missouri, police reunite 'Pearl the Pig' with owners
Kansas City, Missouri, police solved the caper of a missing pig found near Shoal Creek Parkway and North Harrison Street on Tuesday morning, reuniting "Pearl" with her owner.
Free COVID tests mailed to your door to end Friday or earlier
The U.S. Postal Service said they plan to suspend the program of free COVID-19 tests by Friday, but possibly earlier if they run out.
Jackson County begins process to award grants worth up to $3 million
Jackson County announced Monday that it will begin the process of awarding grants worth up to $3 million to hospitals and health centers in the county.
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
plattecountylandmark.com
Some background on Platte County’s mystery candidate
Mystery solved. Kind of. Let me explain. The Republican primary race for Platte County Recorder of Deeds was a battle between two candidates who basically did not campaign for office. The public, heck the media, too, knew little, if anything about either candidate. With the Democrats not putting forth a candidate for the recorder position, the winner of the Republican primary would almost assuredly be elected in the November general eelction to replace Gloria Boyer, retiring recorder of deeds.
Pedestrian killed on southbound 71-Highway Sunday
The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.
KMBC.com
Woman asks for help from city officials for problem property along Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says a city dump truck came to clean up trash from a property just steps away from her house after contacting KMBC 9 Investigates for help. Deborah White emailed KMBC about a property along Truman road, saying she needed help, after hitting roadblocks with the property owner and city leaders.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of August 26, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Missouri City resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Marrant, and accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 to 25 miles an hour. Marrant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.
Missouri couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
kshb.com
The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT
A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
