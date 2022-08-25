ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

plattecountylandmark.com

Evergy should be called Nevergy

Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
PLATTE CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

15 Years Ago–August 29, 2007

A longtime court reporter committed suicide in the Platte County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the 50-year-old man of Parkville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found about 4:20 p.m. by a cleaning crew in a restroom that is connected to the jury deliberation room on the first floor of the courthouse. The man had worked in the courthouse for more than 20 years and had served as a court reporter for multiple judges in that time. Cpt. Frank Hunter of the Platte County Sheriff’s Department said the man killed himself with his own gun, a weapon he had purchased earlier that day.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Rent and utility event helps hundreds of Kansas City, Missouri residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people showed up for a rent and utility assistance event in Kansas City’s Northland Monday and Tuesday. Kansas City, Missouri’s Housing Department sponsored the event with money coming from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Kansas City has received nearly $50...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Some background on Platte County’s mystery candidate

Mystery solved. Kind of. Let me explain. The Republican primary race for Platte County Recorder of Deeds was a battle between two candidates who basically did not campaign for office. The public, heck the media, too, knew little, if anything about either candidate. With the Democrats not putting forth a candidate for the recorder position, the winner of the Republican primary would almost assuredly be elected in the November general eelction to replace Gloria Boyer, retiring recorder of deeds.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER PURSUIT

A 38-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with felonies after a vehicle pursuit in Chariton County on July 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Carroll and Chariton County deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle driven by Aaron Dale Dayton. Dayton’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol set up a spike strip, which caused Dayton’s vehicle to crash. Dayton’s vehicle swerved to avoid the spikes, struck the spikes, traveled of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

Community Policy