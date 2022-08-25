SeJames Humphrey recently produced, acted and directed his premiere film Nice Guys Finish Last, a romantic comedy that is set in several well-known Little Rock favorites. “It was actually pretty cool to showcase and highlight some of the talent and recognizable locations in Little Rock,” Humphrey said, adding that he, himself, is a Little Rock native. “I wanted to actually be able to show an audience that [Little Rock] has a nice downtown and great scenery, and I was excited to get to showcase that in a movie.”

