Humphrey Talks Inspiration, Filming Rom-Com in Little Rock
SeJames Humphrey recently produced, acted and directed his premiere film Nice Guys Finish Last, a romantic comedy that is set in several well-known Little Rock favorites. “It was actually pretty cool to showcase and highlight some of the talent and recognizable locations in Little Rock,” Humphrey said, adding that he, himself, is a Little Rock native. “I wanted to actually be able to show an audience that [Little Rock] has a nice downtown and great scenery, and I was excited to get to showcase that in a movie.”
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
Food Bites: McClard’s Down Home Catering, Whataburger Benton & More
We have no shortage of food news throughout Arkansas, so each week, we’ll be providing you with a snapshot of the goings-on inside the culinary world, from events and specials to restaurant openings and awards. Do you have news to share? Please email our Associate Editor Sarah Coleman at scoleman@aymag.com.
Whataburger Making its Way to Saline County
Whataburger will enter the Saline County market soon, as it is currently being constructed at 7250 Alcoa Rd, in Benton. This location will be the burger franchise’s seventh location in Arkansas, as there are extant locations in Fayetteville, Magnolia, Texarkana, Rogers and Springdale. According to My Saline, the building...
