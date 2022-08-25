Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Related
Magnolia City Council OKs lower property tax rate for upcoming fiscal year
During its Aug. 24 meeting, Magnolia City Council voted unanimously to approve a property tax rate of $0.3813 per $100 valuation. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During an Aug. 24 meeting to approve the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, Magnolia City Council voted unanimously to approve a property tax rate of $0.3813 per $100 valuation.
Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America
Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
Channel rehabilitation project to address drainage in Humble delayed 30 days
Debris was piled outside damaged homes in Humble's Northshire subdivision after Tropical Storm Imelda in September 2019. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) A project aimed at addressing drainage issues near the Northshire neighborhood in Humble has been delayed by roughly 30 days after Humble City Council members voted to rebid the project at their Aug. 25 meeting.
See how median home values in The Woodlands changed from 2021-22 through August
See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed from month to month. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 35 homes sold for $1 million or higher in July 2022 as of information provided Aug. 5. In comparison, only two homes under $200,000 were sold in July in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in July were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 66 homes sold in that price range in 77386, higher than the previous month, when 57 homes were sold in that range. A total of 182 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, up from 173 the previous month. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 34 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 25.22% from $450,000 to $563,500.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 candidates file for 2 positions on the Klein ISD board of trustees ahead of Nov. 8 election
Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, four candidates have filed to run for two Klein ISD trustee positions up for election this fall, district officials confirmed Aug. 30. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Following the conclusion of the candidate filing period for the upcoming...
Counseling center, boutique tenants moving into North Eldridge Parkway buildings
Phase 1 of the construction of new buildings at North Eldridge Parkway just south of Northpointe Boulevard is completed and occupied. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Phase 1 of the construction of new buildings on North Eldridge Parkway just south of Northpointe Boulevard is completed and occupied, said Lester Jones, the...
New Caney ISD trustees approve larger budget, lower tax rate for FY 2022-23
New Caney ISD trustees approved the district's budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23 on Aug. 15. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) New Caney ISD’s board of trustees approved a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that is almost $20 million more than the previous fiscal year’s budget, according to district budget documents.
Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease
Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Woodlands Township's 2023 tax rate to dip below no-new-revenue rate
The Woodlands Township concluded its budget workshops Aug. 24. (Screenshot via The Woodlands Township) The Woodlands Township board of directors set a maximum proposed property tax rate of $0.1875 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2023 at its Aug. 24 budget workshop, and it will adopt the rate in early September, officials said.
DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23
Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond
Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
Child care costs rise for Cy-Fair parents, centers
Families in Cy-Fair are facing rising child care costs, while local early education schools are grappling with inflated costs and staffing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child care is considered unaffordable if it requires over 7% of a family’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston approves Midtown affordable housing project despite concerns about developer
A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council approved a $18.7 million loan agreement at its Aug. 24 meeting. (Courtesy Visit Houston) A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council...
Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
Here are the candidates running in November general elections in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
General elections for Congress, the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives will be held Nov. 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The November general election is approaching, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. Below are the candidates running in the...
Lake Houston-area leaders target safety ahead of 2022-23 school year
Both Humble and New Caney ISDs have taken measures to improve school safety over the past several years through bonds and equipment purchases. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) State leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts as the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches,...
Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office
The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
Missouri City council approves agreement for intersection upgrade
Missouri City City Council recently approved an agreement for a future signal upgrade to a major intersection. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) An upgrade for a traffic signal at one of Missouri City’s major intersections, Hwy. 6 at Township Lane, is one step closer to construction. During its Aug. 15...
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Humble ISD board members to consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from board committees
Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by President Martina Lemond Dixon during a special-called Aug. 18 meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees will consider removing Trustee Robert Scarfo from all board committees following a poll taken by...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0