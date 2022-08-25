ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County approves reduced tax abatement for steel company Husteel America

Montgomery County Attorney B.D. Griffin presents a five-year tax abatement for South Korean steel company Husteel America to build improvements at its Splendora facility at an Aug. 23 Commissioners Court. The deal was approved in a 4-1 vote. (Screenshot courtesy Montgomery County) Montgomery County commissioners approved a five-year tax abatement...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Channel rehabilitation project to address drainage in Humble delayed 30 days

Debris was piled outside damaged homes in Humble's Northshire subdivision after Tropical Storm Imelda in September 2019. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) A project aimed at addressing drainage issues near the Northshire neighborhood in Humble has been delayed by roughly 30 days after Humble City Council members voted to rebid the project at their Aug. 25 meeting.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

See how median home values in The Woodlands changed from 2021-22 through August

See how The Woodlands' commercial real estate market has changed from month to month. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Data on home sales in The Woodlands area ZIP codes shows that 35 homes sold for $1 million or higher in July 2022 as of information provided Aug. 5. In comparison, only two homes under $200,000 were sold in July in the same ZIP codes. The highest number of homes sold in July were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code, similar to previous months. A total of 66 homes sold in that price range in 77386, higher than the previous month, when 57 homes were sold in that range. A total of 182 homes sold in that price range across all seven ZIP codes, up from 173 the previous month. The next highest number of houses sold was in the 77385 ZIP code in the same price range, where 34 homes sold, a trend consistent with previous months. The greatest increase in median home price from June 2021 to June 2022 was in the 77381 ZIP code, where the median value increased by 25.22% from $450,000 to $563,500.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Business
Montgomery, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery, TX
Business
Community Impact Houston

Shenandoah tax rate sees near 18% decrease

Shenandoah adopted a new tax rate that is around 18% lower than the previous fiscal year. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Shenandoah City Council approved a 17.9% decrease in the tax rate for the next fiscal year after a unanimous vote during an Aug. 24 meeting. The tax rate for the...
SHENANDOAH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rate#Infrastructure#Parks And Recreation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Montgomery City Council#City Administrator
Community Impact Houston

DISTRICT SNAPSHOT: Montgomery ISD projects nearly 10,000 students in 2022-23

Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. Montgomery ISD is projected to add nearly 500 students from the previous year as the 2022-23 school year begins. The district has seen enrollment grow 8.59% over four years despite a slight drop in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tomball ISD new schools in planning from November 2021 bond

Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although many of the projects are in the early stages. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball ISD projects are getting underway from the district’s $494.46 million bond package voters approved in November, although...
TOMBALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Community Impact Houston

Tomball, Magnolia ISDs hire officers, focus on community-based safety models in 2022-23

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Tomball’s school resource officers will each adopt one of Tomball ISD’s 11 elementary schools. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) As the 2022-23 school year begins and the next legislative session approaches, state leaders and local school districts are ramping up security efforts, three months after a mass school shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opens Tomball office

The Field, a coworking space for small businesses, is in the second floor of the Bank of America building in Tomball. (Courtesy Peter Licata) Clearhope Counseling & Wellness opened its new Tomball office in mid-August at 1431 Graham Road, Ste. 130, Tomball, within the renovated Bank of America building, known as The Field. The counseling center offers individual, family and couples counseling for children and adults with a Spanish-speaking therapist available. The center plans to accept health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, as the new center is established. 281-769-2238. www.clearhopewellness.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy