Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
Fatal plane crash in Jacksboro under investigation
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a plane crash in Jacksboro.
wvlt.tv
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
wvlt.tv
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
1 Killed In Fatal Plane Crash At Tennessee Airport
Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wvlt.tv
1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead a small plane crashed in Jacksboro Monday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials. Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency responded to a reported plane crash at around 12:50 p.m.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days
After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff's Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
Teen with ‘assault’ rifle arrested at Knoxville private school, police say
Police confiscated a loaded 'assault' rifle from a car parked at a Knoxville private school on Friday after receiving a tip that an 18-year-old may have gone to the school to confront a teacher.
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma
Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Ky. Reno’s cause of death is not disclosed in the notice.
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured in Hamblen County
Police announced the arrest of a man who had previously been considered armed and dangerous.
Knoxville woman arrested on ‘multitude of outstanding warrants,’ police say
Nyota Janeth faces nearly a dozen charges after thefts were reported at Knoxville gyms and a downtown restaurant.
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
Comments / 0