ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Accidents
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
City
Morristown, TN
Morristown, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Deputy first on scene of gruesome case responds to discovery decades later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New technology is helping identify a missing Knoxville woman, Brenda Clark, after police found her remains more than two decades ago. The year was 1996 when a shocking discovery shook a rural community in Powder Springs. Two hunters found Clark’s body stuffed in a box along Dale Road, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead following plane crash near Campbell County Airport, report says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead a small plane crashed in Jacksboro Monday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials. Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Campbell County Emergency Management Agency responded to a reported plane crash at around 12:50 p.m.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Wvlt News
wvlt.tv

Knox County K-9 officer on bed rest following injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep one of its K-9s in their thoughts and prayers after he was injured Saturday. K-9 NATAN suffered an injury and will be on strict bed rest for the next two weeks while he recovers, according to a KCSO spokesperson. Deputy Eldridge is his handler.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown shooting investigation. The Johnson City Police Department says officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of shots fired in the area of Wonderland Lounge at 121 Spring Street. According to police, officers learned that an argument occurred […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wvlt.tv

Anderson Co. deputy makes from coma

Original brick facade at Public Safety Complex to be repaired, increasing budget. Crews have been transforming the closed St. Mary’s Hospital into a Public Safety Complex for more than two years. Mud run proceeds to benefit local veteran organizations. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Participants are encouraged to wear old...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Ky. Reno’s cause of death is not disclosed in the notice.
993thex.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy