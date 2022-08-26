Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
CREW Tampa Bay Announces Winner of the CREW Foundation Scholarship
TAMPA, FL – It is a privilege and an honor to announce that Caitlin Korsak has been selected to receive the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Foundation Scholarship. Caitlin says: “I am extremely honored and grateful to have been selected as a CREW Network Foundation scholarship recipient and I am looking forward to all of the opportunities that come with being a member of such an established organization! I want to thank the CREW Network Foundation for making this possible and I am so grateful for the opportunity to network and learn from such an amazing group of women!”
Tampa Bay News Wire
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast earns national mark of distinction
OSPREY, FL (August 30, 2022) Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has been protecting nature in Southwest Florida since 2003. After first being accredited in 2010, then reaccredited in 2016, they are delighted to announce the renewal of their land trust accreditation for another five years – once again proving their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Terlep Chiropractic Invites the Public to Its 33rd Anniversary Celebration
Spring Hill, Florida (August 30, 2022) – Terlep Chiropractic invites the public to its 33-year anniversary and ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, at 8466 Northcliffe Boulevard, Spring Hill, Florida 34606. Meet the staff and celebrate 33 years in Hernando County with...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Safe Children Coalition hosts ‘Legislative Advocacy Day’
SARASOTA, FL – In the wake of the signing of the 2022-2023 Florida budget, which saw a significant financial boost for community-based care agencies across the state, Safe Children Coalition celebrated the successful advocacy that resulted in additional funding for foster care. To thank and recognize those who championed children and families, Safe Children Coalition (SCC) hosted a Legislative Advocacy Day at its north Sarasota headquarters on August 29. Approximately 50 community members were in attendance, including representatives from child-serving organizations and governmental agencies, funders, and SCC leaders and staff.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Labor Day Weekend is this weekend, which means you get an extra day to play! In addition to our list of weekly things to do below, we also have our picks for The BEST Things to Do Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Bay. Although we’re starting to see all our favorite fall events pop up, […]
Tampa Bay News Wire
Soaring Eagle Data Solutions Acquires Lucient USA expanding their Business Intelligence capabilities to their existing database managed services and consulting expertise
Soaring Eagle Data Solutions Acquires Lucient USA expanding their Business Intelligence capabilities to their existing database managed services and consulting expertise. Tampa, FL August 1std, 2022 Soaring Eagle Data Solutions, a database managed services company, acquired Lucient Inc. (Lucient USA), a global data consulting firm with a deep understanding of the Microsoft Business Analytics and Data Management platforms. The official announcement was made August 26th, online and in Tampa FL. This acquisition accelerates Soaring Eagle’s plan to provide Business Intelligence (BI) services to its clients, while expanding capacity for its current database managed services.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Taste of the Beaches – Ticket Pop-ups
St. Pete Beach, FL – Taste of the Beaches – A week-long taste tour featuring over 40 local restaurants. This event will take place from Saturday, October 8th to Friday, October 14th. Patrons can purchase tickets and then visit the participating restaurants of their choice to use throughout the entire week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa Bay News Wire
Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman tapped for leadership role with Women’s Rabbinic Network
SARASOTA, FL – Ordained rabbi, local Jewish community leader, and author Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women’s Rabbinic Network (WRN). In this newly-created role, Rabbi Glickman – who began at her post on August 1 – will focus on member support and engagement, with her portfolio evolving to reflect WRN’s needs.
Tampa Bay News Wire
David Keel Selected to Participate in the Hillsborough County Bar Association Bar Leadership Institute
Hill Ward Henderson attorney, David A. Keel, has been selected to participate in the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Bar Leadership Institute Class of 2022-2023. The HCBA Bar Leadership Institute aims to identify and develop young attorneys of diverse backgrounds who have the potential to grow into future leaders. The annual program consists of monthly learning modules designed to develop professional and interpersonal skills, facilitate discussions on issues legal professionals face, and increase volunteer service in the community. The program culminates with a community service project that is chosen, managed and completed by the leadership class.
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Pickleball Club hires nine and gears up for opening
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Pickleball Club (TPC), a premier, world-class, indoor pickleball facility and private membership club opening in Sarasota County this winter, welcomes nine new executive team members as it gears up for opening in December 2022. New team members include Dominic Catalano, general manager; Brian Gradow, controller;...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Turtle Watch
A Paradise Realty and Vacation Rentals partnered with Hurricane Hanks for the 4th Annual “TURTLE WATCH WEDNESDAY”. This year we have added CabanUp as a sponsor…..they join our existing team of sponsors, Florida Underwater Sports, Harbor Lane Court Vacation Rentals, Mike Sales Entertainment, and The Sun Newspaper!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay News Wire
Dale Mabry Campus President Selected to Aspen New Presidents Fellowship
The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced that Dr. Paige Niehaus, Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Dale Mabry Campus President, is one of 26 leaders selected for the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship 2022-23 class. This program, through support of JPMorgan Chase, supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Straz Center Block Party
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9 from 3-6 p.m. DETAILS: There ain’t no party like a Straz Center party! The Straz Center Block Party is back as we kick off the blockbuster 2022-2023 season with a FREE celebration of the arts in Tampa Bay. Expect live music, dance, circus, visual art, local artisans, food, libations and more.
Comments / 0