TAMPA, FL – It is a privilege and an honor to announce that Caitlin Korsak has been selected to receive the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network Foundation Scholarship. Caitlin says: “I am extremely honored and grateful to have been selected as a CREW Network Foundation scholarship recipient and I am looking forward to all of the opportunities that come with being a member of such an established organization! I want to thank the CREW Network Foundation for making this possible and I am so grateful for the opportunity to network and learn from such an amazing group of women!”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO