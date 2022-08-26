Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Avant Garde 68, Somerset Academy Key 3
Boca Ciega 27, Seminole 0
Braddock 43, Mourning 0
Buchholz 31, Columbia 14
Cardinal Newman 40, Pahokee 12
Coral Gables 14, American 13
Delray American Heritage 49, Tradition Prep 8
Deltona 69, Winter Springs 0
Everglades 44, Taravella 0
Faith Christian 15, Cornerstone Charter 10
Flanagan 20, Nova 0
Green Mountain, Colo. 47, Hollins 0
Hialeah-Miami Lakes 20, Reagan/Doral 14
Homestead 19, Miami Palmetto 7
John Carroll Catholic 24, Benjamin 21
Lakewood Ranch 7, Lemon Bay 0
Life Christian, Va. 21, Stranahan 6
Matanzas 42, Pine Ridge 0
Miami Washington 48, Miami Killian 12
Olympic Heights 14, Suncoast 12
Pace 31, Choctawhatchee 30
Palm Beach Christian Prep 30, LaBelle 13
Pine Forest 34, Tate 0
Santaluces 32, Inlet Grove 20
Sebastian River 14, Golden, Colo. 6
Sebring 15, IMG Academy White 5
South Miami 20, Coral Reef Senior 8
South Plantation 27, Coral Glades 18
Spruce Creek 21, Seabreeze 14
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 35, Rickards 33
West Boca Raton Community 34, John I. Leonard 0
Western 33, Johns Creek, Ga. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake Region vs. Mulberry, ppd. to Aug 25th.
