ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Avant Garde 68, Somerset Academy Key 3

Boca Ciega 27, Seminole 0

Braddock 43, Mourning 0

Buchholz 31, Columbia 14

Cardinal Newman 40, Pahokee 12

Coral Gables 14, American 13

Delray American Heritage 49, Tradition Prep 8

Deltona 69, Winter Springs 0

Everglades 44, Taravella 0

Faith Christian 15, Cornerstone Charter 10

Flanagan 20, Nova 0

Green Mountain, Colo. 47, Hollins 0

Hialeah-Miami Lakes 20, Reagan/Doral 14

Homestead 19, Miami Palmetto 7

John Carroll Catholic 24, Benjamin 21

Lakewood Ranch 7, Lemon Bay 0

Life Christian, Va. 21, Stranahan 6

Matanzas 42, Pine Ridge 0

Miami Washington 48, Miami Killian 12

Olympic Heights 14, Suncoast 12

Pace 31, Choctawhatchee 30

Palm Beach Christian Prep 30, LaBelle 13

Pine Forest 34, Tate 0

Santaluces 32, Inlet Grove 20

Sebastian River 14, Golden, Colo. 6

Sebring 15, IMG Academy White 5

South Miami 20, Coral Reef Senior 8

South Plantation 27, Coral Glades 18

Spruce Creek 21, Seabreeze 14

St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 35, Rickards 33

West Boca Raton Community 34, John I. Leonard 0

Western 33, Johns Creek, Ga. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake Region vs. Mulberry, ppd. to Aug 25th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Img Academy#Everglades#Homestead#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Seminole#Columbia#Nova 0 Green Mountain#Stranahan 6#Pine Ridge#Tate 0 Santaluces 32#Coral Reef Senior#Catholic#Scorestream Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy