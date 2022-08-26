ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 44, Leroy Pine River 0

Airport 35, Ida 32

Algonac def. Vassar, forfeit

Allegan 55, Cassopolis 0

Allendale 29, Greenville 7

Almont 35, Marysville 24

Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Warren Cousino HS 6

Bath 14, Mount Morris 6

Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Bay City John Glenn 42, Clio 8

Bay City Western 45, Ypsilanti 0

Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21

Birch Run 56, Carrollton 20

Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19

Birmingham Seaholm 38, Bloomfield Hills 21

Bridgman 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 6

Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14

Britton-Deerfield 64, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14

Brown City 64, Peck 12

Buchanan 46, Saugatuck 20

Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0

Caledonia 35, Holt 0

Capac 20, Kinde-North Huron 8

Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6

Centreville 20, Union City 14

Chesaning 13, Bridgeport 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Detroit Catholic Central 16

Clinton Township Clintondale 35, Grosse Pointe North 10

Coopersville 42, Big Rapids 19

Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Davison 28, Clarkston 21

DeWitt 21, Haslett 14

Dearborn 28, Salem 6

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 45, Detroit Leadership 17

Decatur 14, Galesburg-Augusta 9

Delton Kellogg 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 24

Detroit U-D Jesuit 24, Oak Park 6

Detroit University Prep 35, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21

Detroit Western Intl 19, Detroit Douglass 8

Dundee 35, Adrian Madison 0

Durand 50, Laingsburg 31

East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15

Eastpointe East Detroit 28, Madison Heights 20

Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7

Fennville 68, New Buffalo 28

Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7

Flat Rock 42, Melvindale 0

Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0

Flint Kearsley 21, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 2

Flushing 33, Flint Powers 7

Forest Hills Eastern 34, Adrian 7

Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich 2

Freeland 35, Clare 3

Fruitport 32, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20

Garber 35, Hemlock 0

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0

Gobles 30, Marcellus 12

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29, Jenison 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48, Wyoming 7

Grandville 49, Grand Blanc 25

Grandville Calvin Christian 20, St. Louis 14

Grant 14, Comstock Park 12

Grayling 21, Roscommon 6

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0

Hamilton 62, Otisville Lakeville 0

Hartland 42, Westland John Glenn 7

Hastings 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20

Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0

Holland Christian 58, Holland 0

Holland West Ottawa 27, Grand Rapids Northview 16

Holly 49, Royal Oak 0

Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0

Hudson 44, Hanover-Horton 8

Jackson 35, Monroe 20

Kalkaska 46, Maple City Glen Lake 8

Kent City 20, Newaygo 0

Kingsley 40, McBain 0

L’Anse 40, Hancock 7

L’Anse Creuse 38, Ferndale 24

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7

Lawton 27, Benton Harbor 12

Linden 24, Garden City 10

Lowell 48, Mattawan 28

Ludington 37, Petoskey 31, OT

Macomb Dakota 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 7

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12

Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Sterling Heights 26

Marion 68, Lawrence 16

Marlette 20, Caro 0

Mason 69, Okemos 0

Mayville 68, Caseville 0

Milan 47, Berkley 0

Milford 28, New Boston Huron 7

Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20

Monroe Jefferson 38, Onsted 24

Montague 20, Spring Lake 17

Montrose 27, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0

Morrice 14, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Grand Haven 20

Napoleon 37, Brooklyn Columbia Central 21

Negaunee 19, Iron Mountain 14

New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7

Newberry 58, Brimley 0

North Branch 56, Redford Thurston 0

Northville 44, Wayne Memorial 0

Oakridge High School 30, Sparta 14

Ontonagon 34, Gogebic 8

Ortonville Brandon 49, Bay City Central 35

Oscoda 30, Houghton Lake 12

Owosso 22, Kelloggsville 6

Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13

Plainwell 21, Otsego 7

Portage Northern 41, Vicksburg 27

Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8

Reading 33, White Pigeon 14

Reed City 64, Muskegon Orchard View 16

Richmond 14, St. Clair 0

Riverview 34, Dearborn Divine Child 28

Rochester Adams 42, St. Mary’s Prep 14

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0

Rockford 48, East Grand Rapids 7

Romeo 34, Oxford 7

Roseville 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0

Saginaw Heritage 53, Alpena 0

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Byron 0

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 17

Saline 24, Hudsonville 15

Sault Ste Marie 46, Escanaba 19

Schoolcraft 56, Comstock 0

Shepherd 28, Alma 14

South Haven 24, Dowagiac Union 7

South Lyon East 27, Walled Lake Northern 8

Southgate Anderson 19, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Standish-Sterling Central 60, Pinconning 0

Stanton Central Montcalm 38, Morley-Stanwood 0

Sturgis 15, Niles 0

Summit Academy North 6, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

Tecumseh 54, Michigan Center 0

Three Rivers 32, Paw Paw 6

Traverse City West 7, Marquette 0

Troy 14, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3

Troy Athens 28, Fraser 21

Utica 27, Rochester 24

Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17

Walled Lake Western 47, South Lyon 26

Warren De La Salle 41, Detroit Renaissance 13

Warren Mott 24, Warren Fitzgerald 6

Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3

Waterford Mott 24, Walled Lake Central 6

Watervliet 35, Niles Brandywine 0

West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7

White Lake Lakeland 45, Waterford Kettering 25

Whitehall 54, Hudsonville Unity Christian 26

Whitmore Lake 14, Manchester 0

Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12

Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Farmington 0

Zeeland West 66, Stevensville Lakeshore 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

