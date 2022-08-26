Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 44, Leroy Pine River 0
Airport 35, Ida 32
Algonac def. Vassar, forfeit
Allegan 55, Cassopolis 0
Allendale 29, Greenville 7
Almont 35, Marysville 24
Auburn Hills Avondale 36, Warren Cousino HS 6
Bath 14, Mount Morris 6
Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Bay City John Glenn 42, Clio 8
Bay City Western 45, Ypsilanti 0
Bedford 42, Utica Ford 21
Birch Run 56, Carrollton 20
Birmingham Groves 34, North Farmington 19
Birmingham Seaholm 38, Bloomfield Hills 21
Bridgman 54, Vermontville Maple Valley 6
Brighton 35, Dearborn Fordson 14
Britton-Deerfield 64, Lakeside Danbury, Ohio 14
Brown City 64, Peck 12
Buchanan 46, Saugatuck 20
Burton Bendle 57, Dearborn Heights Star International 0
Caledonia 35, Holt 0
Capac 20, Kinde-North Huron 8
Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6
Centreville 20, Union City 14
Chesaning 13, Bridgeport 12
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Detroit Catholic Central 16
Clinton Township Clintondale 35, Grosse Pointe North 10
Coopersville 42, Big Rapids 19
Croswell-Lexington 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 7
Davison 28, Clarkston 21
DeWitt 21, Haslett 14
Dearborn 28, Salem 6
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 45, Detroit Leadership 17
Decatur 14, Galesburg-Augusta 9
Delton Kellogg 42, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 24
Detroit U-D Jesuit 24, Oak Park 6
Detroit University Prep 35, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 21
Detroit Western Intl 19, Detroit Douglass 8
Dundee 35, Adrian Madison 0
Durand 50, Laingsburg 31
East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15
Eastpointe East Detroit 28, Madison Heights 20
Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7
Fennville 68, New Buffalo 28
Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7
Flat Rock 42, Melvindale 0
Flint Hamady 53, Lansing Eastern 0
Flint Kearsley 21, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 2
Flushing 33, Flint Powers 7
Forest Hills Eastern 34, Adrian 7
Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich 2
Freeland 35, Clare 3
Fruitport 32, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 20
Garber 35, Hemlock 0
Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 0
Gobles 30, Marcellus 12
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29, Jenison 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48, Wyoming 7
Grandville 49, Grand Blanc 25
Grandville Calvin Christian 20, St. Louis 14
Grant 14, Comstock Park 12
Grayling 21, Roscommon 6
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 45, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 0
Hamilton 62, Otisville Lakeville 0
Hartland 42, Westland John Glenn 7
Hastings 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 20
Hazel Park 26, Imlay City 0
Holland Christian 58, Holland 0
Holland West Ottawa 27, Grand Rapids Northview 16
Holly 49, Royal Oak 0
Howell 18, Livonia Stevenson 0
Hudson 44, Hanover-Horton 8
Jackson 35, Monroe 20
Kalkaska 46, Maple City Glen Lake 8
Kent City 20, Newaygo 0
Kingsley 40, McBain 0
L’Anse 40, Hancock 7
L’Anse Creuse 38, Ferndale 24
Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Lansing Waverly 18, Lansing Catholic 7
Lawton 27, Benton Harbor 12
Linden 24, Garden City 10
Lowell 48, Mattawan 28
Ludington 37, Petoskey 31, OT
Macomb Dakota 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 57, Pontiac 12
Madison Heights Lamphere 64, Sterling Heights 26
Marion 68, Lawrence 16
Marlette 20, Caro 0
Mason 69, Okemos 0
Mayville 68, Caseville 0
Milan 47, Berkley 0
Milford 28, New Boston Huron 7
Millington 26, Detroit Southeastern 20
Monroe Jefferson 38, Onsted 24
Montague 20, Spring Lake 17
Montrose 27, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0
Morrice 14, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 8
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 32, Grand Haven 20
Napoleon 37, Brooklyn Columbia Central 21
Negaunee 19, Iron Mountain 14
New Lothrop 12, Jackson Lumen Christi 7
Newberry 58, Brimley 0
North Branch 56, Redford Thurston 0
Northville 44, Wayne Memorial 0
Oakridge High School 30, Sparta 14
Ontonagon 34, Gogebic 8
Ortonville Brandon 49, Bay City Central 35
Oscoda 30, Houghton Lake 12
Owosso 22, Kelloggsville 6
Pinckney 28, Ann Arbor Skyline 13
Plainwell 21, Otsego 7
Portage Northern 41, Vicksburg 27
Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8
Reading 33, White Pigeon 14
Reed City 64, Muskegon Orchard View 16
Richmond 14, St. Clair 0
Riverview 34, Dearborn Divine Child 28
Rochester Adams 42, St. Mary’s Prep 14
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 70, Detroit Mumford 0
Rockford 48, East Grand Rapids 7
Romeo 34, Oxford 7
Roseville 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 0
Saginaw Heritage 53, Alpena 0
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Byron 0
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 17
Saline 24, Hudsonville 15
Sault Ste Marie 46, Escanaba 19
Schoolcraft 56, Comstock 0
Shepherd 28, Alma 14
South Haven 24, Dowagiac Union 7
South Lyon East 27, Walled Lake Northern 8
Southgate Anderson 19, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Standish-Sterling Central 60, Pinconning 0
Stanton Central Montcalm 38, Morley-Stanwood 0
Sturgis 15, Niles 0
Summit Academy North 6, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
Tecumseh 54, Michigan Center 0
Three Rivers 32, Paw Paw 6
Traverse City West 7, Marquette 0
Troy 14, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 3
Troy Athens 28, Fraser 21
Utica 27, Rochester 24
Utica Eisenhower 34, Lake Orion 17
Walled Lake Western 47, South Lyon 26
Warren De La Salle 41, Detroit Renaissance 13
Warren Mott 24, Warren Fitzgerald 6
Warren Woods Tower 55, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 3
Waterford Mott 24, Walled Lake Central 6
Watervliet 35, Niles Brandywine 0
West Bloomfield 47, Sterling Heights Stevenson 7
White Lake Lakeland 45, Waterford Kettering 25
Whitehall 54, Hudsonville Unity Christian 26
Whitmore Lake 14, Manchester 0
Williamston 30, Zeeland East 12
Ypsilanti Lincoln 7, Farmington 0
Zeeland West 66, Stevensville Lakeshore 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0