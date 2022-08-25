Charleston municipal courtroom named in honor of 102-year-old Judge Richard Fields

A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO