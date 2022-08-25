Charleston municipal courtroom named in honor of 102-year-old Judge Richard Fields

Read full article on original website
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up
Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ’s impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
Moncks Corner introduces its next police chief: Community welcomes David R. Brabham Jr.
After months of extensive recruitment and input from local government officials and civilians alike, the Town of Moncks Corner officially announced David R. Brabham Jr. as the new Police Chief of the Moncks Corner Police Department. The selection process — which began in March — per Town Administrator Jeff Lord...
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
Commentary: James Island and its people are special. Let's celebrate both.
A vacationer or a visitor may wonder about what makes James Island so special. I know what it is. I know the history. I know that it is home to many historic events. I know that this large, urban Sea Island is described by some as a liquid paradise, as it rests near the deep waters of Charleston Harbor. I know all about the scenic routes of beautiful oak trees lining Fort Johnson Road.
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 16-22
BOLLAG, Jean-Marc, 87, of Charleston died Aug. 14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. BROWN, Freda Bell, 87, of Huger died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. DAVIS, Abraham, 76, of St. Stephen died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. DAWKINS, Richard Paul, 89, of Goose...
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
HARDWICK, Brandon G., 31, of Hollywood died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MOODY, Jackie Melvin, 63, of Charleston died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. RENES, Molly S., 70, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. Colleton County.
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
Sparks fly over Murdaugh murder evidence as prosecutors, defense attorneys spar in court
WALTERBORO — Tensions erupted in a Colleton County courtroom Aug. 29 as Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys accused state prosecutors of illegally withholding evidence and leaking damaging information ahead of their client’s highly anticipated double-murder trial. After nearly an hour of table pounding and verbal jousting, Circuit Judge...
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 16-22
BANMILLER, Gerard Michael, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home. BENTON, Silas, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 15. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston. COOPER, Kelli, 36, of Ridgeville died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. FEASTER, Michael...
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
What lies ahead for our local school districts
After three of the most tumultuous years in school history, area school districts are hoping to return to a new state of normal in the 2022-23 school year. With three new-slash-newish superintendents, some bonus federal aid wafting into coffers, a debilitating teacher and staff shortage, and big growth plans to accommodate ballooning student populations, this academic year may be more ordinary than the past few, but with plenty of changes still in store.
