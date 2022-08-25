ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 6

Related
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA members protest ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plan outside Gov. Kevin Stitt's campaign fundraiser

Members of Pike Off OTA, a grassroots organization in opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpikes plan, protested outside of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection campaign fundraiser Tuesday morning, calling for a response regarding the proposed turnpikes. Stitt announced in February 2022 the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project, which is estimated to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Cerebral Palsy#Oklahomans
KRMG

Rare twin donkeys born in Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — You learn something new every day... and today that is the odds of a donkey giving birth to twins is only about 1.5%. An Oklahoma farm is beating those odds though after delivering its third set of twins just last week. Saundra Traywick’s donkey, Belle, gave birth Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma insurance commissioner offers back-to-school insurance tips

OKLAHOMA CITY — During this busy time of year, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready is reminding Oklahomans that having proper insurance can provide greater peace of mind all year long and protect their family from financial disaster. Here are some insurance tips parents and students should consider before heading...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak

A data breach leaked personal information for millions of people who have student loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing is used by the authority to let students access their loan accounts online and it said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. It said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy