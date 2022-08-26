ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

ourmshome.com

Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi

Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift

Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

United Way of Northeast Mississippi opens new park installation

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - United Way of Northeast Mississippi opened their fifth “born learning trail” at Swift Park in Booneville Saturday morning. The installation was sponsored by Toyota of Mississippi. According to the CDC, the first eight years of a child’s life are the most important when it...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance

TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Weekend blaze destroyed Iuka church

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend fire destroyed a church in Iuka. The fire at First Freewill Baptist Church happened Saturday night, Aug. 27. Pastor Jamie Nanney said it appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue. He said a motorist saw the fire and called 9-1-1. Firefighters at...
IUKA, MS
247Sports

Rock Vegas: Make Mississippi Rock Again

Where: Hobie's On Main/State Palace Theater 217 E Main St, Starkville, MS. The Friday before Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M in Starkville, we will gather to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative. If you are unfamiliar with the Initiative and its purpose, then you can read all about it by clicking HERE. Organized by Charlie Winfield, the Initiative is working for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of Name, Image and Likeness opportunities. All proceeds from the Rock Vegas event will go directly to the efforts of the Initiative. No organizer, sponsor or employee will pocket a dime from ticket sales or official Rock Vegas merchandising sales.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Fall semester sonographer program underway at NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - For students looking for a career in ultrasound diagnostics, Northeast Mississippi Community College’s one-semester program is one way to become a sonographer. Students in the program began their training in August. Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images of internal organs. The images are then...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Macedonia Water issues boil water alert

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Macedonia Water Association in Calhoun County. According to the company, this is due to water main break. Open this link to view a list of precautions you should take if you're under a boil water alert.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Community garden help those who need it most

If you have a green thumb and love helping others, the city of Pontotoc is looking for you. The Mississippi Care organization has partnered with the city of Pontotoc to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in a new "Community Garden". Pontotoc community garden to help those who need it most.
PONTOTOC, MS

