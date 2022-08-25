ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to honor Len Dawson with No. 16 decal on helmets in 2022

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJYmo_0hVlfqt300

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans for a season-long tribute to the late Len Dawson.

Ahead of their preseason Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, players were spotted wearing Len Dawson pullovers and his No. 16 jersey decals on their helmets. According to the team, the No. 16 decals are here to stay for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

Check it out:

You can see the No. 16 decal on the back left of player helmets, just above the American flag decal. It’s a pretty classy way for the team to honor Dawson every week throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Hall of Fame QB, award-winning broadcaster and Super Bowl IV MVP meant so much to so many in Kansas City, with his reach and impact spanning generations. His No. 16 jersey is among the 11 retired jersey numbers for Kansas City.

Expect there to be more from the team in the future on the continued ways they’ll honor Dawson as the 2022 NFL season continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 thoughts on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled its first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t quite what many were expecting and will likely undergo some changes within the next 24 hours. The team will have the opportunity to send players to injured reserve, claim players on waivers and sign free agents by mid-day tomorrow. Before that happens, let’s take a look at the initial roster composition and see what we can draw from it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph left out to dry in preseason finale

In the 2021 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension, assuring he would be on the roster for the 2022 season. It also gave him a nice raise, paying him just over $4 million for the upcoming season. But after signing Mitch Trubisky as a free agent and drafting Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh has turned its collective back on Rudolph and proved it on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#The Hall Of Fame Qb#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Nathaniel Hackett told roster bubble players before Broncos' preseason finale

Saturday night was the last chance for players on the Denver Broncos’ roster bubble to prove they deserve a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Even the players who don’t make the Broncos’ roster could still land with other teams if they performed well in preseason. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett emphasized that point to players on the roster bubble before the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 53-man roster following final cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially assembled their first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The team was faced with some tough choices, but Andy Reid and Brett Veach have always preached for the players to make those choices as tough as humanly possible. Expect some changes in the coming days as it relates to injured players and waiver claims.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Helmets
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are the rules for, where Cowboys sit in waiver wire order

There’s a big difference in being waived or released. As the 32 NFL clubs whittled their way down to 53 players, the two terms are often bandied about, but not everyone knows the difference between the two. A player who has been in the league for a minimum of four seasons is considered a vested veteran. That player has to be released. He is immediately eligible to negotiate a contract and sign with any team that is interested in him.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do the Commanders sit in the NFL waiver order?

The August 30, 4 p.m. ET deadline has passed, and each of the 32 NFL teams’ roster is now down to 53 players. Each team will be permitted to form their practice squad by signing up to 16 players from the pool of players available not currently on a 53-man roster of an NFL team who were part cut in the 80-down-to-53 roster reductions made this week by all NFL teams.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trio of Giants injured in final preseason game

Injuries are a major issue for the New York Giants, and the regular season hasn’t even started. Heading into the final preseason game of 2022 against the New York Jets, The Giants already had 11 players injured. During the game, an additional three players were injured, leaving the Giants’...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns terminate former Vols' contract

Cleveland finalized its 53-man active roster Tuesday. The Browns have terminated the contract of former Tennessee running back John Kelly Jr. Kelly Jr. played for the Browns in 2021, appearing in two games after he was activated from the practice squad. He recorded 13 yards on two rushing attempts. Kelly...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy