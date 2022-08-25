Chiefs to honor Len Dawson with No. 16 decal on helmets in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced plans for a season-long tribute to the late Len Dawson.

Ahead of their preseason Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, players were spotted wearing Len Dawson pullovers and his No. 16 jersey decals on their helmets. According to the team, the No. 16 decals are here to stay for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season.

Check it out:

You can see the No. 16 decal on the back left of player helmets, just above the American flag decal. It’s a pretty classy way for the team to honor Dawson every week throughout the 2022 NFL season. The Hall of Fame QB, award-winning broadcaster and Super Bowl IV MVP meant so much to so many in Kansas City, with his reach and impact spanning generations. His No. 16 jersey is among the 11 retired jersey numbers for Kansas City.

Expect there to be more from the team in the future on the continued ways they’ll honor Dawson as the 2022 NFL season continues.