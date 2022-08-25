Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

TE Blake Bell

DE Carlos Dunlap

CB Rashad Fenton

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

QB Patrick Mahomes

Here are the Packers players who aren’t expected to play: