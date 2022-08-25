ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Packers, preseason Week 3

By Ed Easton Jr.
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for their preseason Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The preseason is a little different from the regular season in that players aren’t formally made inactive. They’re simply not expected to play either due to injury or otherwise.

Here are the players who aren’t expected to play for the Chiefs:

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • TE Blake Bell
  • DE Carlos Dunlap
  • CB Rashad Fenton
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • QB Patrick Mahomes

Here are the Packers players who aren’t expected to play:

  • K Mason Crosby
  • S Dallin Leavitt
  • WR Christian Watson
  • WR Sammy Watkins
  • QB Aaron Rodgers
  • WR Allen Lazard
  • WR Randall Cobb
  • CB Eric Stokes
  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • S Darnell Savage
  • RB AJ Dillon
  • CB Rasul Douglas
  • S Adrian Amos
  • RB Aaron Jones
  • LB Tipa Galeai
  • LB Rashan Gary
  • LB De’Vondre Campbell
  • T David Bakhtiari
  • G/T Elgton Jenkins
  • TE Robert Tonyan
  • TE Marcedes Lewis
  • DL Jarran Reed
  • LB Preston Smith
  • DL Dean Lowry
  • DL Kenny Clark

The Spun

Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
NFL
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tracking Browns 53-man roster cuts

The Cleveland Browns must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 30. They’ve already moved on from 10 players as part of the NFL’s newly-implemented gradual roster cuts this offseason. With some especially tough decisions to come, the front office in Cleveland could take this down to the wire.
CLEVELAND, OH
