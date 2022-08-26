Read full article on original website
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
How to Avoid Encountering the Unknown When the Combine Hits the Field
The new episode in the Walking Through the Growing Season video series is now live and in it we take a look at corn and soybean crops on the Kelly farm in western Howard County, not far from Kokomo, Indiana. With harvest fast approaching, the video with Specialty Hybrids offers tips on what you can still do with crops so far along in the growth stage.
Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County
Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
