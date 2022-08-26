Read full article on original website
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, IN — An Ingram Marine Group worker died in an accident on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana on Friday. Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts confirmed the death in a statement, which read in full:. Belt, a Marshfield, Missouri man, was working out of Paducah. This...
Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
So. Indiana Nature Preserve Celebrates 50th Anniversary with FREE Birthday Bash
When you turn 50 years old, a one-day party just may not be enough - an occasion this momentous feels more like a four-day kind of celebration to me. One such party is happening this Labor Day weekend in Evansville, and you are invited. It was back in September of...
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
14news.com
Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Enter For Tickets to See Daughtry with Special Guests Pop Evil in Evansville Indiana
It has been nearly a decade since Daughtry performed in Evansville, Indiana. On September 23, 2022, the band will make its return along with special guests, Pop Evil and we have your tickets. Keep reading to enter for your chance to win. Daughtry Returns to Evansville. With 16 million singles...
14news.com
Roosevelt Road in Owensboro closing Tuesday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Road in Owensboro will be closed from Linden Avenue to Oak Park Drive starting Tuesday. Then on Thursday, the same road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Oak Park Drive. The city of Owensboro says these closures will last three days. Detours will be...
American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall
Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023
Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Evansville Residential Recycling Collections Temporarily Suspended
Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services. Services Temporarily Suspended. In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that...
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
wevv.com
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville. A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an overnight shooting in Evansville.
14news.com
‘Movement expected soon’ in Evansville house explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say there are no updates right now on the cause of the house explosion on N. Weinbach, but they do expect movement soon toward identifying the cause or ruling things out. The explosion earlier this month killed Jessica...
wevv.com
Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville
A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
