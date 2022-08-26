ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area

"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend

The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Ingram Marine Group worker dies in accident on Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, IN — An Ingram Marine Group worker died in an accident on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana on Friday. Ingram Barge President and CEO John Roberts confirmed the death in a statement, which read in full:. Belt, a Marshfield, Missouri man, was working out of Paducah. This...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Two West Side Evansville Businesses Remodeling – One Downsizing, The Other Expanding

Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Cars
14news.com

Section of N. Burkhardt Rd. restricted due to landscaping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert is coming to North Burkhardt Road this week. Officials with Keep Evansville Beautiful say they will be restricting a section of North Burkhardt between East Waterford Boulevard and East Columbia Street. That’s from Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Ohio River#Vehicles#American Cruise Lines
14news.com

Roosevelt Road in Owensboro closing Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Road in Owensboro will be closed from Linden Avenue to Oak Park Drive starting Tuesday. Then on Thursday, the same road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Oak Park Drive. The city of Owensboro says these closures will last three days. Detours will be...
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

American Heritage Riverboat Announces Return to Evansville Through the Fall

Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
WBKR

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Southern Indiana Last Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023

Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

Evansville Residential Recycling Collections Temporarily Suspended

Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services. Services Temporarily Suspended. In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dunkin' Donuts location coming to Madisonville

A new Dunkin' Donuts location is headed for western Kentucky. Officials with the City of Madisonville, Kentucky, confirm to 44News that a Dunkin' Donuts location will be opening within the city. The new Dunkin' Donuts will be located at 221 S. Main Street. We're told the location will open sometime...
MADISONVILLE, KY
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy