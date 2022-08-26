Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Court lists defendants to appear in Criminal Division on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 1, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
arkadelphian.com
Assault charge filed in Amity skirmish
An Amity man faces felony assault charges after backing over someone during an argument in June. Clark County prosecutors this week filed charges against James Pate, 56, of Amity, for allegations that he struck a man while reversing a Ford F-150 pickup. The June 13 incident happened in front of a West Texas Street residence in Amity. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Amity Police Department were summoned to the residence for a report that someone had been struck by a vehicle.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, August 23. James Lambright, 52, Waldo, failure to appear. Joshua Crabtree, 39, Marshall, TX, possession of methamphetamine.
KSLA
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. The following day, the sheriff’s office released more...
KSLA
Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Boyd Road Burglary
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to an alarm call at a residence in the 4300 block of Boyd Road early Sunday morning around 4:43 am. Officer Christine Knouse arrived and found that the back door of the residence had been shattered. While further investigating in the darkness, Officer Knouse observed the shadow of a person walking through an adjacent property and subsequently detained an individual wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Once Officers Marcos Luna and Jason Tellas arrived at the scene, they assisted by searching the residence for other intruders or possibly injured individuals. They did not locate anyone else but saw where drawers inside the residence were rummaged through.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Seek Nominations to 2020 Educator Hall of Fame
Hope Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2022 Educator Hall of Fame ballot. In order for a person to be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:. Be retired from the field of education (Ex: Not currently working as an educator);. Must...
magnoliareporter.com
Jessica Aryee, Magnolia High's new principal, says passion for education sealed the deal
History was made last week at Magnolia High School when Jessica Aryee welcomed students. When Aryee took over as principal, she was the first woman and the first African American to ever serve in that role. “The first week of school was amazing and it was great seeing the students...
hopeprescott.com
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
hopeprescott.com
Bonner UAHT academic all star
HOPE – Allison Bonner of Prescott, has been selected as the 2022 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In her time at UAHT, Bonner has been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association, and is a Campus Crusade for Christ member.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
hopeprescott.com
Waunzelle P. Petre
Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, AR. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Full obit to follow. We also invite you to express your public...
hopeprescott.com
Schedule of fair events
PRESCOTT – The following is a tentative schedule of events for the 2022 Nevada County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 10-18 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. **THIS IS A TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS – Schedule of Events are subject to change. Please watch our Facebook page @ Nevada County Fair Association, this webpage, and other publications for updates or changes.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Schools Set COVID Vaccination Clinics
Vaccination clinics will be available for students, teachers, and staff who are 5 years old and older wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Transportation arrangements will be made for students located on other campuses. Parents/guardians will need to complete the consent form and return it with the student. If students are not registered with the Bobcat Clinic, a registration packet will need to be completed. All required paperwork will be available on each campus for anyone interested.
hopeprescott.com
UACCH offers forklift course
HOPE – A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
hopeprescott.com
FFA Students At HHS Learn About FFA Emblem
FFA Students at Hope High learned the parts of the FFA emblem and their meaning in class on Thursday. On Friday, students used clues to not only figure out where to find each part, but to know which piece of the emblem they were looking for. Photos by students & Mrs. Rodden.
