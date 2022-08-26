Read full article on original website
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
Fall 2022 Shopping News: Rittenhouse Newcomers, Suburban Style, and Trends on Our Radar
New shops to help Center City rebound, a new app to make KOP more manageable, and pieces to take your COVID revenge dressing to the next level. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. New in Town:...
When It Comes to Quirky Architecture, Montgomery County’s Cup Runneth Over
This Pottstown pizzeria was once a dairy farm's ice cream shop.Image via What's with Dave Today vlog at YouTube. Novelty architecture, a once-popular building design trend, has a few remnants still standing across the U.S. and locally. Blending interesting structures with the commercial entities that housed them — Atlantic City’s Lucy the Elephant, for example — was a sure way to lure customers, especially those in cars. The art has passed, for the most part, but a local vlogger found two Montgomery County examples that survived.
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Renewed Colonial in Mount Airy
This handsome stone Colonial just up the block from Wissahickon Park looks better than new thanks to a recent renovation. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. In the western reaches of Mount Airy and Chestnut Hill, by Wissahickon Park,...
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Philly market
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept, has inked an agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. "We wanted to add a chicken concept to our portfolio, and after due diligence, we knew Dave's...
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
Bring Your Appetite to the Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
It’s no secret that Brandywine Valley has delicious places to eat at every corner, so if you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Chester County, here’s a list that will leaving you feeling full and happy, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Anticipated at Two Cathedral Square in Logan Square, Center City
Last year, plans had been unveiled for Two Cathedral Square, a 470-foot-tall, 34-story mixed-use commercial and residential tower proposed at 227 North 18th Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by EQT Exeter, with Studio Bryan Hanes behind the landscape design, the 700,000-square-foot-plus building is part of Cathedral Square, a redevelopment master plan for the block-sized archdiocesan campus around the iconic Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The building will offer 450,000 square feet of office space on floors two through 14. Luxury residential space will span 250,000 square feet on floors 15 through 34. The ground level will feature 4,500 square feet of retail. No permits have apparently yet been filed, so we did not expect to see any construction progress at the site, yet we still recently paid a visit to the location to check on its status, as we show in the photos below.
NBC Philadelphia
World's Largest Bounce House Returns to Philly This Weekend: What to Know
The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.
morethanthecurve.com
The Couch Tomato set to open in Conshohocken on August 30th
The Couch Tomato has shared with MoreThanTheCurve.com that it will open its doors in Conshohocken on Tuesday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. The restaurant will be located within the Outbound Station, a former train station at 2 Harry Street. This is Couch Tomato’s third location, which will now include Manayunk,...
Phillymag.com
In Rare Win for Drivers, Numerous Delco Parking Meters Think Pennies Are Quarters
Now if we could only get Philadelphia Parking Authority meters to do the same. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Ah, the poor penny. People will stoop down to recover their quarters, dimes and nickels they’ve...
gridphilly.com
Leaked memos and emails reveal the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s plans to sell 24 wooded acres for development
The canopy of red oaks, sugar maples and tulip trees provided a respite from the 94-degree heat on a July visit to the Boy Scout Tract. The cooling provided by the trees was a reminder of the importance of preserving tree canopy as global warming raises the temperatures in Philadelphia. The calls of blue jays, Carolina wrens, eastern towhees and red-eyed vireos provided a soundtrack along deer trails through the woods.
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
PhillyBite
What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Philadelphia, PA - Rocky Mountain oysters, or meatballs as they are also known in Canada, are oysters made from the testicles of bulls. They are deep-fried and often coated in flour and pepper. They are typically served as an appetizer. However, there is a more adventurous way to enjoy this tasty delicacy.
morethanthecurve.com
New contract for steel workers in Conshohocken and 12 other plants across the country
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., which owns and operates steel plants in the United States announced on August 27th that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new four-year labor contract that will be effective on September 1st (pending approval by the USW membership). The new contract will cover 12,000 USW-represented employees at 13 facilities across the United States, including the one in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township).
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
With COP27 Approaching, Cities Like Philadelphia Are ‘Powerful Tools’ for Climate Adaptation
On the quiet, residential stretch of Philadelphia’s Cherry Street that runs into the Schuylkill River, a series of blue and white markers bear the words “Hurricane Ida.” The first one, about a block from the water, is painted on the sidewalk: “Hurricane Ida Strandline 2021.”. Then...
